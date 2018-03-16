Ahead of IPL 2018, Sunil Narine reported for illegal bowling action in Pakistan Super League

Sunil Narine has once again been reported for an illegal bowling action. (Source: AP)

With less than three weeks to go for the start of the 11th season of the Indian Premier League, things are not looking good for West Indian off-spinner Sunil Narine who has once again been reported for suspected illegal bowling action in the ongoing Pakistan Super League. The development can jeopardise Narine’s IPL participation who was retained by Kolkata Knight Riders. Narine who is representing the Lahore Qalanders franchise in PSL 2018, was reported by the match officials after Wednesday night’s game against Quetta Gladiators.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said that even though Narine has been placed on the warning list, he can continue to play in the tournament and bowl. However, if the bowler is reported for his action once again by the match officials, he can be suspended from bowling in the tournament.

Concerns over Sunil Narine’s bowling action were also raised by former Pakistan skipper and present coach of the Quetta Gladiators team, Moin Khan. The former wicketkeeper-batsman said that he was surprised that no one had reported the West Indian spinner for his action yet.

However, this is not the first time Narine’s bowling action has been reported. He had faced a similar problem during the 2015 Indian Premier League when he was stopped from bowling by the technical committee. In November the same year, the International Cricket Council suspended him for having an illegal action.

The off-spinner made a comeback to international cricket after working on his action (when?????). The PCB said if Narine is reported again in the PSL and suspended, he will be able to play but not bowl again.

According to the ICC guidelines, a bowler’s elbow should not bend more than 15 degrees while delivering the ball. However, tests conducted by ICC on Narine in 2015 revealed that all his deliveries exceeded the 15 degrees elbow extension allowe