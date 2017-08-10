Ahead of 70th Independence Day, Gautam Gambhir asks serious question

Indian opener Gautam Gambhir has a serious question for all of us. (Source: PTI)

India will celebrate its 70th Independence Day in less than a week and the preparations are on to make it a grand affair. However, Indian opener Gautam Gambhir has a serious question for all of us. Gambhir who is currently enjoying time away from cricket posted an image on micro-blogging website Twitter and asked people a chilling question. The picture was of a small kid sitting in the middle of coal and fire can be seen behind him. “We can not do anything for you, friend, we have to build a temple and a mosque,” Gambhir wrote as the caption leaving people numb.

The tweet came a week after the Kolkata Knight Riders captain had announced that he has started a community kitchen with an aim that no one should sleep hungry. “Won World Cups, one IPLs, beaten opponents. Now time 2 win hearts & beat hunger. Community Kitchen #1 by Gautam Gambhir Foundation.” He added, “Compassion in my heart, a plate in my hand & a prayer on my lips ‘No one should sleep hungry.” The KKR skipper has launched a campaign to feed the poor free of cost in New Delhi. The batsman on his Twitter account said, “365 days, 52 weeks, 12 months, numerous hungers & Ek Asha #communitykitchen1 #ggf.”

In d 70th year of independence I am still searching for a reply for my young friend. Any suggestions? pic.twitter.com/JzMPPcd9jI — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 8, 2017

Gambhir’s new initiative earned him praise from all across the country. Even Bollywood star and KKR owner Shah Rukh took to Twitter and asked the Indian opener if he needs any help in this initiative. “Let me know my Captain how I can be of use to ur initiative. Bless u,” Shah Rukh said.