After Saifeena, Shami, Mohammad Kaif trolled on Twitter for Surya Namashkaar

“kabi namaaz padne ki pics lagaai ?? (Have you ever uploaded a picture of yourself reading the namaaz)”

Cricketer Mohammad Kaif has become the latest victim of social media trolling after he posted photos of doing Surya Namashkar. While the cricketer attempted to send out a positive message to the world, there were some elements who equated performing Yoga to religion defiance and trolled Kaif.

“Surya Namaskar is a complete workout for the physical system, a comprehensive exercise form without any need fr equipment,” He Tweeted. However, the tweet didn’t go well with many as they considered it in defiance of Islam. “Surya namashkar is adverse our culture society and traditions of islam.why are you posting a controversial statement,” said a person

@MohammadKaif Surya namashkar is adverse our culture society and traditions of islam.why are you posting a controversial statement. — Md iftakhar kazmi (@KazmiIftakhar) December 31, 2016



“surya namaskar is 100% prohibited in islam we cant down our before anyone except allah its requirement of iman bro”

@MohammadKaif @ExSecular surya namaskar is 100% prohibited in islam we cant down our before anyone except allah its requirement of iman bro — Patel Muhammad (@PatelMuhammad7) December 31, 2016



“kabi namaaz padne ki pics lagaai ?? (Have you ever uploaded a picture of yourself reading the namaaz)”

@MohammadKaif kabi namaaz padne ki pics lagaai ?? — khalid parvez (@kp_parvez) December 31, 2016

However, Kaif refused to back down and told haters that a physical exercise had nothing to do with religion.

Recently, cricketer Mohammad Shami was also trolled on Twitter for allowing his wife to wear ‘indecent clothes’. On December 23, Shami had posted a picture with his wife Haseen Jahan, donning a red gown on Facebook. However, some religious fanatics could not digest the fact that she was not wearing a burqa. Shami, in his reply to the haters, had also said that he perfectly knows what he’s doing and that people should look inside themselves. At that time also, Kaif had defended Shami, and said that whatever is written is completely wrong. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who were recently blessed with a baby boy, were also trolled for naming their newly-born son Taimur Ali Khan.