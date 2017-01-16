After India’s own ‘Great Khali, ‘Pakistan’s ‘Hulk’, weighing 436 kgs, wants to enter WWE

Pakistani ‘Hulk’ Arbab Khizer Hayat weighs 436 kg. (Pic courtesy: YouTube grab)

Pakistan has been in international news for all the wrong reasons from terrorism to internal crisis related to Baluchistan freedom movement. However, apart from all these, this time they have thrown up a challenge to the world of wrestling as Arbab Khizer Hayat weighing 436 kg is planning to enter WWE (World Wresting Entertainment) competition. According to reports, Arbab is considered the world’s strongest man. Popularly known as “Pakistan’s Hulk”, Arbab can easily move a tractor and two cars with his hands!

In a statement to DNA, Arbab Khizer Hayat said, “My immediate goal is to enter World Wresting Entertainment (WWE) competitions. I am looking to meet weight targets and I am consulting doctors to keep nutrition going.”

The strongest man from Pakistan is already famous as people in large numbers approach him daily to click pictures. The “gentle giant” wants to gain recognition and fame globally. Entering wrestling, he wants to achieve big feats and become a “world star”, bringing laurels to Pakistan. He is overwhelmed to receive the immense love and admiration that he gets from the people in Pakistan.

Talking about wrestling in Pakistan, Arbab said that there is hardly scope for the game. However, he hopes for a better future in this sport.

If Arbab Khizer Hayat makes it to the world level, across the border in India, The Great Khali will be anxiously waiting for a wrestling bout. Now it remains to be seen whether Arbab makes it large to the world level; hailing from a terrorism and war-strife nation like Pakistan.