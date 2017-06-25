After BAI offers Kidambi Srikanth just Rs 5 lakh for Super Series win, Anand Mahindra says will gift TUV300

Anand Mahindra said Kidambi Srikanth deserves a battle tank after Australian Open Super Series win. (Source: IE image/BAI)

The amount of money given to sportsmen in India as reward has always been a hot topic of debate. While the cricketers are showered with huge amounts, other sports personalities are often not appreciated that much. On Sunday morning, Indian badminton star Kidambi Srikanth won the Australian Open Super Series but was awarded just Rs 5 lakh by the Badminton Association of India (BAI) president Himanta Biswa Sarma. However, Anand Mahindra, the chairman and managing director of Mahindra Group, having been impressed by Srikanth’s win over a current Olympic and World Champion, decided to gift Srikanth a Mahindra TUV 300, personally. This happened after he was asked by a Twitter user to intervene in the BAI reward case.

After Kidambi Srikanth’s win, Mahindra took to Twitter to congratulate the shuttler. “Here’s hoping we can nickname @srikidambi the ‘Steamroller’ pretty soon..,” he wrote. A Twitter user responded to this by asking for a better treatment for Srikanth and higher price money. “Sir, He gets only five lakh… That’s nothing compared to cricket, pls do something ???? ,” he wrote. Mahindra did take the request into consideration and replied by saying that Srikanth deserves a battle tank. “OK. His fighting spirit has made us proud.A STEAMROLLER deserves a Battle Tank. I’ll personally gift @srikidambi a Mahindra #TUV300,” he said.

OK. His fighting spirit has made us proud.A STEAMROLLER deserves a Battle Tank. I’ll personally gift @srikidambi a Mahindra #TUV300 http://t.co/OA7yA8k3p4 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 25, 2017

Earlier in the day, Srikanth continued his superb form by winning his second successive Super Series title with a stunning straight-game triumph over reigning Olympic and world champion Chen Long in the Australian Open final in Sydney on Sunday morning. Srikanth dominated the match which lasted for 45-minutes and won it 22-20, 21-16 against Long who is ranked number 6 and is also the current All England Champion. Srikanth, who had reached the summit clash in Singapore and Indonesia before this tournament, is only the fifth player in the world to contest three successive Super Series finals. Earlier in the day, even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appreciated Srikanth for his recent achievements during his Mann Ki Baat episode.