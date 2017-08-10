Abhinav Mukund’s thunderous response to racism wins Indian opener praise on Twitter

Abhinav Mukund asked people to be comfortable in their own skin. (Source: PTI)

Racism is deeply rooted in a country like India that has so much of diversity. Recently, we saw Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui being a victim of racism ahead of the release of his upcoming film Babumashai Bandookbaz. However, Indian opener Abhinav Mukund is in no mood to sit back and listen. On Wednesday evening, the Tamil Nadu batsman took to Twitter and hit back at racism. The left-handed batsman remembered the times when he was the victim and asked people to be comfortable in their own skin. Within minutes, Mukund’s post went viral on the micro-blogging website receiving close to 2000 likes by Thursday morning and was retweeted close to 1000 times. Here is what Abhinav Mukund wrote:

“I have been travelling a lot within and outside our country since I was 15. Ever since I was young, people’s obsession with my skin colour has always been a mystery to me. Any one who follows cricket would understand the obvious. I have played and trained day in and day out in the sun and not once have I regretted the fact that I have tanned or lost a couple of shades. It is simply because I love what I do and I have been able to achieve certain things only because I have spent hours outdoor. I come from Chennai probably one of the hottest places in our country and I have gladly spent most of my adult life in the cricket ground.”

Well said ABHINAV ???? — Manoj Tiwary (@tiwarymanoj) August 9, 2017

There are ppl who loves you frm bottom of their heart including myslf.So dnt care abt those losers.We love u the way you’re❤Way to Go Champ✌ — Nandhini subramanian (@Nandhinisp) August 9, 2017

Beatifully expressed. I’m from PK n ths is a subcontinental problem where racism is inherent as a non issue in our mindset since childhood. — Majid Khan Niazi (@majidkniazi) August 9, 2017

Perfect.. the obsession with fair skin is something that irks and disappoints. — Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) August 9, 2017

Perfect reply???? 2 every1 who have been doing for so long years(ungaluka madum ila bro as a whole u have raised d voice).brave& soft spoken???????? — Sri Jayaraman (@sri_jayaram) August 9, 2017

Mukund who has represented India in 7 Tests so far, is currently in Sri Lanka where he played the first Test match against the hosts. He scored a half-century in the second innings before being replaced by the regular opener KL Rahul for the second Test. The Indian cricket team has taken an unbeatable lead of 2-0 in the three match series and the final Test will be played from August 12.