A historic moment for Eden Gardens, stands to be named after Sourav Ganguly and other administrators

The stand is supposed to be inaugurated before the onset of the third match between India and England at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.(Reuters)

Eden Gardens is set to witness another historic moment with 4 stands about to be named after cricket veterans and administrators. The stand is supposed to be inaugurated before the onset of the third match between India and England at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

There are supposed to be two more stands which are to be named after war heroes but the inauguration for this is scheduled to be before the next international match along with two more stands named after cricket administrators.

The stands will engrave the names of the President of Cricket Association of Bengal Sourav Ganguly, late cricket administrator Jagmohan Dalmiya, ex-cricketer Pankaj Roy and former Association presidents B.N. Dutt, A.N. Ghosh and Snehasnshu Acharya.

And, it is time for the action to unfold here at the Eden Gardens #TeamIndia #INDvENG @Paytm pic.twitter.com/RajA4QuE9s — BCCI (@BCCI) January 22, 2017

CAB President Sourav Ganguly told the reporters in Kolkata that on 22 January four stands will be unveiled with his name christened along with Jagmohan Dalmiya, Biwanath Dutt, Pankaj Roy.

The other stands which are supposed to be unveiled before the next international match is pending orders of the army since they are finalizing on the names.

India and England are presently playing the final ODI of the three-match series at Eden Gardens Kolkata. India won the first two matches of the series at Pune and Cuttack to take an unbeatable lead of 2-0 and if men in blue manage to win the third ODI, it will be a white-wash for the visitors who failed to win a single match in the Test series as well.