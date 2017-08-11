A dejected Sreesanth asks BCCI, why you doing this?

. Sreesanth took to the Twitter handle and posted a series of tweets in which he questioned the ‘zero tolerance policy’ of the board by asking why it has a different stand against Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals. (pti)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) doesn’t seem to be quite pleased with the decision of the Kerala High Court who have ordered to lift the ban from the tainted fast bowler S Sreesanth. This news has not gone well with him who is looking forward to a comeback and getting his career back on track again. Sreesanth took to the Twitter handle and posted a series of tweets in which he questioned the ‘zero tolerance policy’ of the board by asking why it has a different stand against Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals.

“The board is firm on its zero tolerance policy on corruption and match-fixing,” Sreesanth posted on his official Twitter handle on Friday afternoon. “@bcci office?? Then what about csk and Rajasthan?” the dejected Indian fast-bowler asked in another tweet.

The seamer looked very agitated with the board’s decision to appeal against the court’s verdict. The series of tweets directed towards the board clearly shows him taking a dig. “C mon @bcci this is worst u can do to anyone that too who is proven innocent not just once but again and again..don’t know why u doing this?” he asked in yet another tweet.

Here are Sreesanth’s tweets:

C mon @bcci this is worst u can do to anyone that too who is proven innocent not just once but again and again..don’t know why u doing this? — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) August 11, 2017