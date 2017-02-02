5 things you must know about Manchester United’s reported 100 million Euro summer signing Antonio Griezmann

Antonio Griezmann has reportedly agreed terms with Manchester United. (Source: Reuters)

On Thursday afternoon, Yahoo sports reported that Manchester United have agreed personal terms with star French player Antonio Griezmann who will join them at the end of the season for a reported fee of 100 million Euros ($108.11 million). The idea of deadly partnership that he can form with Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Wayne Rooney is an exciting one for the United fans.

Here are 5 things you must know about the Atletico Madrid player:

1. He was rejected by many clubs

As a youngster, Antonio Griezmann was rejected by many clubs for his size and physical attributes. Even Lyon which was his favourite club as a child also ignored him leading to a heartbreak. He finally started his senior career at Spain for Real Sociedad in 2009 at the age of 18 years.

2. He scored in his first game

Antonio Griezmann is one of the few players who announced themselves at the highest stage with a bang. He scored in his first senior appearance for Real Sociedad against SD Huesca at Anoeta in a 2-0 win. Currently, no other player has scored more goals (22) than him in a Liga BBVA season.

3. He was banned by France in 2012

Antonio Griezmann was the star player for his nation in the 2016 UEFA Euro Cup but not too many people know that he was actually banned by France in November 2012 from participating at any level for more than a year after he and some other teammates were found in Paris nightclub.

4. His sister survived the terrorist attacks

Antonio Griezmann’s sister Maud nearly lost her life during the attack on the Bataclan nightclub in November 2015. Just days after the attack, Griezmann represented his country in an international friendly match against England at Wembley.

5. He idolises David Beckham and David Silva

Antonio Griezmann is a big fan of former Manchester United and Real Madrid legend David Beckham and always tries to copy his style. On the pitch, he admires the skill of Spanish playmaker David Silva.