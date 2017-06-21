5 reasons why Anil Kumble stepping down after Virat Kohli row is a huge loss for Indian cricket

Anil Kumble stepped down on Wednesday after differences with Virat Kohli. (Source: PTI)

Anil Kumble stepped down as the Indian cricket team coach on Wednesday evening leaving most fans in the country baffled. While there were many reports that were doing rounds in last few months hinting at differences between Kumble and Virat Kohli, the former Indian captain confirmed them through his tweet. “Though the BCCI attempted to resolve the misunderstandings between the Captain and me, it was apparent that the partnership was untenable, and I, therefore, believe it is best for me to move on. Professionalism, discipline, commitment, honesty, complementary skills and diverse views are the key traits that I bring to the table,” he said in the statement. However, there are many reasons why this is a huge setback for Indian cricket.

1. Impressive record

Ever since Anil Kumble took office, he has installed the winning ideology in the team. The former Indian captain re-introduced the buddy system started by John Wright that helped India to reach the number 1 spot in the ICC rankings. Under him, the team won against West Indies before dismantling New Zealand, Bangladesh, England and Australia at home. Anil Kumble also took the Indian team into the finals of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

First response from BCCI after Kumble’s resignation.Acting BCCI Prez CK Khanna has said Cricket Advisory Committee will decide on next coach pic.twitter.com/8QYGyIxlLo — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) June 21, 2017

2. Great understanding of the game

Anil Kumble has one of the best minds in the game. There are only a few people in India who understand cricket better than him. During his time, Kumble never played the same XI in two consecutive matches which show the kind of homework he used to do.

3. Promoted youngsters

Anil Kumble took charge of the Indian side ahead of a long domestic season and led them beautifully. He used 23 players in this season, giving opportunities to many youngsters like Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya. Also, he brought back many experienced guys like Gautam Gambhir, Parthiv Patel, Yuvraj Singh and Ashish Nehra.

4. Took the back seat

The former Indian captain was one of those guys who liked the backstage job. He stayed away from controversies and never took credit for any of India’s win, something we used to associate Gary Kirsten with.

5. Who’s the boss?

Kumble clearly had an impressive record so BCCI had no real reason to fire him. Also, the Advisory Committee including Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman wanted him to stay but still he was forced to step down. Anil Kumble has quit but has left us with one very important question, who’s the boss?