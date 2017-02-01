3 times when MS Dhoni came so close but failed to score a T20 international half-century

MS Dhoni scored his maiden T20 international half-century in Bengaluru. (Source: PTI)

In the 3rd T20 against England, MS Dhoni was sent to bat at number 4 ahead of Yuvraj Singh and he grabbed the opportunity with both hands. Dhoni went on to score a half-century and helped India reach a strong total of 202 runs.

However, the highlight of this knock was that it was MS Dhoni’s first half-century in international T20s which came as a surprise to a lot of fans. However, given that he usually bats so down the order and do not get to face too many deliverie, it is understandable.

MS Dhoni made his T20 debut in 2006 vs South Africa in India’s first ever T20 match and it took him nearly 10 years and 76 innings to cross the 50-run mark despite having achieved the feat 93 times in other formats. He also has 15 IPL half-centuries to his name.

You may also want to watch:

The Ranchi-born wicket-keeper batsmen did come close to the feat in the past having scored 48 runs against Australia in 2012 at Sydney. That was the closest Indian captain came to score a fifty in international cricket.

Previously he had scored 46 runs against Sri Lanka in Mohali in 2009 and played a knock of 45 runs against South Africa at Durban in 2007 during the 2007 T20 World Cup. However, the former Indian captain failed to get past 50 despite having a strike-rate of over 120 in this format.

Now that there is no pressure of captaincy over him and he can express himself more on the field, fans may witness more such innings and one should not be surprised if he adds more 50 plus scores in his account.