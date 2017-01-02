2017 is closing time of all mischief of Board of Control of Cricket in India : Congress on Supreme Court order

Subodh Kant Sahay on Monday asserted removal of Anurag Thakur from the post of BCCI president. (Reuters)

Congress leader Subodh Kant Sahay on Monday asserted the removal of Anurag Thakur from the post of Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) president as “the closing time of the all mischief of the BCCI.”

Sahay told ANI that these consequences were bound to happen as the cricket board was in constant denial to follow the Supreme Court’s order.“Again they gave a verdict that this must be implemented in this period. The unfortunate part is that BCCI is having full right to express their view against the judgment but how can they deny the judgement.

This is the issue because they are denying judgement and the Supreme Court judgement cannot be changed….. the court has very seriously taken the matter. Lodha commission was the extended bench of the Supreme Court. 2017 is the closing time of the all mischief of the BCCI,” he added.

The Supreme Court today finally cracked the whip on BCCI president Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke by removing them from their respective posts for their failure to bring transparency and accountability to the Indian cricket board and their non-compliance of the court’s July 18, 2016 order.

The apex court also sought a reply from Thakur regarding perjury charges levelled against him by amicus curiae Gopal Subramaniam. On December 15, the top court had observed that Thakur prima facie appears to have committed matter of perjury in relation to demanding an intervention via a letter from the International Cricket Council (ICC) in order to sidestep the implementation of the Lodha Committee recommendations.

Earlier in a landmark judgement on July 18, the Supreme Court accepted major recommendations of Justice Lodha-led panel on structural reforms in the BCCI and had given six months deadline to the board implement the recommendations.

On October 1, the board had accepted many of the “significant recommendations” of the Lodha Committee, but excluded the important ones which have been a bone of contention between the cricket body and the Lodha Panel.

The recommendations, which have still not been accepted by the 30-member committee, include one-state one-vote, age limit of 70 years, cooling-off period of three years which included the tenure of the administrators, continue with the five-selectors and retaining the powers of the president and secretary as per the earlier constitution of the board.