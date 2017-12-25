01 / 6

The year 2017 in the smartphone world was for those mobiles which featured bezel-less displays. Keeping up to the trends, major tech companies had installed bezel-less screens to their flagships. Be it iPhone, Samsung or LG, almost everyone had their displays revamped. Overall, for a smartphone to be seen as a worthy flagship for the year 2017, that ‘bezel-less edge-to-edge’ display was a must. Another feature that these flagship smartphones carried in style was the installation of dual-camera. The dual-camera sure has given DSLRs a run for their money. So, let’s have a look at the best flagships of 2017: