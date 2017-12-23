01 / 10

A reused SpaceX rocket carried 10 satellites into orbit from California on Friday, leaving behind a trail of mystery and wonder as it soared into space. The Falcon 9 booster lifted off from coastal Vandenberg Air Force Base, carrying the latest batch of satellites for Iridium Communications. The launch in the setting sun created a shining, billowing streak that was widely seen throughout Southern California and as far away as Phoenix. Calls came in to TV stations as far afield as San Diego, more than 200 miles south of the launch site. Let us take a look at some of the stunning images of mysterious show of light over California sky: