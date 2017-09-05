Top News:
  3. Xiaomi Mi A1 Dual Camera Smartphone launched in India: From price to camera to battery, check all features and specification here

Xiaomi Mi A1 Dual Camera Smartphone launched in India: From price to camera to battery, check all features and specification here

By:
Tue September 05 2017, 3:59 pm
  • mi a1 price in india, mi a1 smartphone, mi a1 smartphone launch, mi a1 mobile, mi a1 smartphone features, mi a1 smartphone specifications, mi a1 specs, mi a1 specifications, mi a1 camera, mi a1 RAM, mi a1 ROM, mi a1 memory, mi a1 display, mi a1 battery, mi a1 smartphone in India, mi a1, mi a1 phones, Redmi smartphones, mi smartphone, xiaomi smartphones, xiaomi smartphones in India, smartphones in india, mi a1 smartphone price, mi a1 smartphone price in India, google, android one, google's anroid, technology

    Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has finally launched its much-awaited flagship Mi A1 phone. It is priced at Rs 14,999 and comes with Google's Android One. This time, the smartphone maker has tried to come up with an entirely different set of propositions. Here is all you need to know about Xiaomi all new Mi A1 Dual Camera smartphone. (Image: Mi India/ Twitter)

  • mi a1 price in india, mi a1 smartphone, mi a1 smartphone launch, mi a1 mobile, mi a1 smartphone features, mi a1 smartphone specifications, mi a1 specs, mi a1 specifications, mi a1 camera, mi a1 RAM, mi a1 ROM, mi a1 memory, mi a1 display, mi a1 battery, mi a1 smartphone in India, mi a1, mi a1 phones, Redmi smartphones, mi smartphone, xiaomi smartphones, xiaomi smartphones in India, smartphones in india, mi a1 smartphone price, mi a1 smartphone price in India, google, android one, google's anroid, technology

    Priced at Rs 14,999, Mi A1 smartphone has a Dual 12 MP (26mm, f/2.2; 50mm, f/2.6) camera with features like phase detection autofocus, 2x optical zoom and dual-LED (dual tone) flash. (Image: Mi India Website)

  • mi a1 price in india, mi a1 smartphone, mi a1 smartphone launch, mi a1 mobile, mi a1 smartphone features, mi a1 smartphone specifications, mi a1 specs, mi a1 specifications, mi a1 camera, mi a1 RAM, mi a1 ROM, mi a1 memory, mi a1 display, mi a1 battery, mi a1 smartphone in India, mi a1, mi a1 phones, Redmi smartphones, mi smartphone, xiaomi smartphones, xiaomi smartphones in India, smartphones in india, mi a1 smartphone price, mi a1 smartphone price in India, google, android one, google's anroid, technology

    Mi A1 only comes with one variant: 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The storage can be extended up to 128 GB using a microSD card (uses SIM 2 slot). (Image: Mi India Website)

  • mi a1 price in india, mi a1 smartphone, mi a1 smartphone launch, mi a1 mobile, mi a1 smartphone features, mi a1 smartphone specifications, mi a1 specs, mi a1 specifications, mi a1 camera, mi a1 RAM, mi a1 ROM, mi a1 memory, mi a1 display, mi a1 battery, mi a1 smartphone in India, mi a1, mi a1 phones, Redmi smartphones, mi smartphone, xiaomi smartphones, xiaomi smartphones in India, smartphones in india, mi a1 smartphone price, mi a1 smartphone price in India, google, android one, google's anroid, technology

    Xiaomi's flagship Mi A1 smartphones come in three different colour variants - black, gold and rose gold. (Image: Mi India/ Twitter)

  • mi a1 price in india, mi a1 smartphone, mi a1 smartphone launch, mi a1 mobile, mi a1 smartphone features, mi a1 smartphone specifications, mi a1 specs, mi a1 specifications, mi a1 camera, mi a1 RAM, mi a1 ROM, mi a1 memory, mi a1 display, mi a1 battery, mi a1 smartphone in India, mi a1, mi a1 phones, Redmi smartphones, mi smartphone, xiaomi smartphones, xiaomi smartphones in India, smartphones in india, mi a1 smartphone price, mi a1 smartphone price in India, google, android one, google's anroid, technology

    Mi A1 runs on Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) operating system and the company is planning it to upgrade to Android 8.0 (Oreo). (Image: Mi India Website)

  • mi a1 price in india, mi a1 smartphone, mi a1 smartphone launch, mi a1 mobile, mi a1 smartphone features, mi a1 smartphone specifications, mi a1 specs, mi a1 specifications, mi a1 camera, mi a1 RAM, mi a1 ROM, mi a1 memory, mi a1 display, mi a1 battery, mi a1 smartphone in India, mi a1, mi a1 phones, Redmi smartphones, mi smartphone, xiaomi smartphones, xiaomi smartphones in India, smartphones in india, mi a1 smartphone price, mi a1 smartphone price in India, google, android one, google's anroid, technology

    The phone runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, which is the same as the Redmi Note 4. (Image: Mi India Website)

More from this section

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top