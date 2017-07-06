Redesigned Samsung Galaxy Note 7 modified as Galaxy Note FE priced at $607 with 3,200 mAh battery to hit markets soon

Samsung Galaxy Note 7 modified as Galaxy Note FE: Samsung Electronics unveiled the redesigned version of its Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphone on Thursday. The production and sale of whose was stopped last year due to repeated incidents of handsets catching fire. (Representative Photo: Reuters)

This new modified version, Galaxy Note FE (Fan Edition) goes on sale on Friday in South Korea, with a price tag of 699,600 won ($607), reports Efe news. (Website)

Samsung had to halt production and sales of Galaxy Note 7 due to faulty fire-prone batteries. This was first-ever withdrawal in the history of mobile phones. The phablet's fiasco led to a net operating loss of almost 6.1 billion won for Samsung. (Representative Photo: Reuters)

The redesigned Galaxy Note goes on sale with 400,000 units and has a battery with a 3,200 mAh capacity, less than the original model, which had 3,400 mAh. (Representative Photo: Reuters)