Redesigned Samsung Galaxy Note 7 modified as Galaxy Note FE priced at $607 with 3,200 mAh battery to hit markets soon
Samsung Galaxy Note 7 modified as Galaxy Note FE: Samsung Electronics unveiled the redesigned version of its Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphone on Thursday. The production and sale of whose was stopped last year due to repeated incidents of handsets catching fire. (Representative Photo: Reuters)
This new modified version, Galaxy Note FE (Fan Edition) goes on sale on Friday in South Korea, with a price tag of 699,600 won ($607), reports Efe news. (Website)
Samsung had to halt production and sales of Galaxy Note 7 due to faulty fire-prone batteries. This was first-ever withdrawal in the history of mobile phones. The phablet's fiasco led to a net operating loss of almost 6.1 billion won for Samsung. (Representative Photo: Reuters)
The redesigned Galaxy Note goes on sale with 400,000 units and has a battery with a 3,200 mAh capacity, less than the original model, which had 3,400 mAh. (Representative Photo: Reuters)
The latest device, available in four colours - Black Onyx, Blue Coral, Gold Platinum, Silver Titanium. It also includes software like the Bixby voice assistant, used in their latest S8 smartphone, apart from hardware updates such as an iris scanner. It is not yet known when and how many units will be available for sale in other countries. (Representative Photo: Reuters)
