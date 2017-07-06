Huawei Honor 8 Pro 6 GB priced at Rs 29,999 launched; smartphone to give OnePlus 5 run for its money
Huawei Honor 8 Pro 6: Chinese smartphone major Huawei's much-awaited 6 GB Honor 8 Pro which will feature a fourth generation 12 Mega Pixel dual-lens camera system has arrived in India, the smartphone has been priced at Rs 29,999 to give a close fight to the OnePlus 5, which is priced at Rs 32,999.
Honor 8 Pro has been designed in partnership with Amazon, Gameloft, GoPro, Jaunt VR and Deep Silver Fishlabs, the Huawei flagship is powered by a Kirin 960 processor and an all-new EMUI 5.1 software and runs on the Android 7.0 Nougat. (Source: Huawei)
Honor 8 Pro's 12 Mega Pixel dual-lens camera's wide aperture range delivers a DSLR-like depth of field effects for both photo and video shooting. The smartphone has a 8 Mega Pixel front shooter camera. (Source: Huawei)
The Honor 8 Pro is a 5.7-inch smartphone with 128GB internal storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB, comes with 2K Quad HD display. (Source: Huawei)
The Huawei flagship smartphone houses a 4000mAh battery. The battery can last for as long as 30 days on a single charge, according to the Chinese smartphone producer. (Source: Huawei)
More from this section
- Telangana SSC Results 2017 date and time: TS class 10th supplementary examination results declared, visit bse.telangana.org to check scores
- Modi, Netanyahu’s bonhomie at Olga Beach! Both leaders together in every step of Israel visit; check out latest images
- Income Tax eFiling: Top 5 apps on Android and iOS smartphones to help you in IT return
- Jab Harry Met Sejal: 5 unknown things about new party anthem of India Beech Beech Mein starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma
- Kolkata Metro gets state-of-the-art ‘Make in India’ AC coaches at half the cost of imported train; check images & features
- OnePlus 5 priced at Rs 37,999 is a smartphone that must be experienced first hand
- Modi has good news for people of Indian origin in Israel; visits museum that exhibits India’s unique Jewish heritage; see images
- Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ launched in Orchid Gray colour; to be available on Flipkart for pre orders
- In an emotional moment, PM Modi meets 26/11 Mumbai attack survivor Baby Moshe; see pics
No Comments.