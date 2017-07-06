Huawei Honor 8 Pro 6 GB priced at Rs 29,999 launched; smartphone to give OnePlus 5 run for its money

Huawei Honor 8 Pro 6: Chinese smartphone major Huawei's much-awaited 6 GB Honor 8 Pro which will feature a fourth generation 12 Mega Pixel dual-lens camera system has arrived in India, the smartphone has been priced at Rs 29,999 to give a close fight to the OnePlus 5, which is priced at Rs 32,999.

Honor 8 Pro has been designed in partnership with Amazon, Gameloft, GoPro, Jaunt VR and Deep Silver Fishlabs, the Huawei flagship is powered by a Kirin 960 processor and an all-new EMUI 5.1 software and runs on the Android 7.0 Nougat. (Source: Huawei)

Honor 8 Pro's 12 Mega Pixel dual-lens camera's wide aperture range delivers a DSLR-like depth of field effects for both photo and video shooting. The smartphone has a 8 Mega Pixel front shooter camera. (Source: Huawei)

The Honor 8 Pro is a 5.7-inch smartphone with 128GB internal storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB, comes with 2K Quad HD display. (Source: Huawei)