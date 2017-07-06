Income Tax eFiling: Top 5 apps on Android and iOS smartphones to help you in IT return

Tax related discussions are currently the flavour of the season, as after the July 1 launch of Goods and Services Tax (GST), now the focus is on July 31 deadline of personal Income-tax Return (ITR) filing deadline. Meanwhile, the evolution of ePortals focussing on work related to IT return, has made life easier for taxpayers. Currently there are several tax filing websites and mobile apps where users can file returns. The number of applications have increased significantly over the years. Most of the online tax filing websites and apps try to offer the most simplified user interface. Here is a list of the best 5 apps on Android and iOS smartphones which can help you in Income Tax eFiling.

ClearTax app: ClearTax app helps individuals to file their returns with their mobile device (smartphone or a tablet). Based on some of the basic details provided by you, the platform’s rule engine selects the right form for you. You can even import details from your Form 26AS and Form 16 into the app while filing your tax returns. An interesting feature of this app is that you can work on your tax details even when there is no internet connection; you can enter all your details in offline mode and the moment your device gets connected to the internet, the app automatically syncs the details to server.

Hello Tax app: Hello Tax is an easy and quick way to file your tax return and stay updated with your income-tax information. The user interface of this app from New Delhi-based iTechFlock Software is pretty intuitive; one can easily navigate from one screen to the other and with just three to four clicks, you can easily file your tax return. The app comes with some interesting features such as quick file ITR, quick refund status, transaction history, tax calculator, PAN card details, document storage. In fact, you can simply upload your Form 16 and rest will be taken care of by Hello Tax.

All India ITR app: With several tools like Income Tax Return Filing, Income Tax Calculator, HRA Exemption Calculator, Rent Receipt Generator and much more, taxpayers can easily file income tax returns. You can also reach out to All India ITR for any tax related query. The app assistance is available for individuals as well as businesses.

myITreturn app: With myITreturn, you can quickly calculate your income-tax, know the status of your e-filed income-tax return, check the status of your income tax refund, even find your assessing officer and receive timely app notifications etc. Basically, the app is aimed to keep individual tax filers updated with their income-tax return details. Users can find out their refund or demand status without having to go to any tax professional.