OnePlus 5 priced at Rs 37,999 is a smartphone that must be experienced first hand

The OnePlus 5 is a powerful phone with brisk performance. Definitely one of the best Android phones in the market right now! And so it is no wonder that OnePlus 5 is being talked about by Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan to students, and more. Targeted at today’s style-conscious lot, this device looks good, is comfortable to hold, fits into pockets and is lightweight. It has a very good display that makes watching video pretty enjoyable; the same can be said for browsing, shopping online. The OnePlus 5 has a judicious mix of hardware and software that makes it a hot commodity in the marketplace, especially at a time when a plethora of smartphones are flooding the market. So, here is all you want to now about the smartphone from this Shenzhen-based firm. (Image: Facebook)

At 7.25 mm, the OnePlus 5, available in Midnight Black and Slate Gray colours, is the thinnest OnePlus flagship ever. The higher-end Midnight Black version has 8 GB RAM/128 GB storage. The Slate Gray variant comes with 64 GB of internal storage and 6 GB of RAM. (Image: OnePlus Website)

OnePlus 5 has a minimalistic design. Its aluminum unibody features a continuous hard line around the edge of the phone. The Horizon Line, a key element of OnePlus design, casts one half of the phone in light and the other in shadow, offering an elegant, streamlined appearance. There’s a new crescent-shaped antenna that blends seamlessly into the top and bottom edges of the phone. (Image: Instagram)

OnePlus 5 has a 5.5-inch Full HD AMOLED screen. The display might be similar to the one found in OnePlus 3T that we had reviewed earlier, but the good news is that the screen on the OnePlus 5 looks stunning and beautiful on actual usage. At 401 pixels per inch, you’re in for a visual treat when watching videos on YouTube. Corning’s Gorilla Glass 5 tech is also present to ensure you get a screen that’s protected from any scratches. (Image: Facebook)

OnePlus 5 is lightning quick. It provides an extremely smooth experience, thanks to a combination of powerful hardware and intelligent software. The OnePlus 5 takes advantage of the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 platform that provides powerful performance while drawing up to 40% less power. It has 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM that enables the phone to run a large number of apps in the background without a single second of lag. (Image: Indian Express)

If you are one of those who watches a lot of photos and videos, installs a lot of apps and games and stores music on the phone, there’s an astounding 128 GB storage to take care of all your data storage needs. (Image: OnePlus Website)

OnePlus 5 packs OxygenOS, which is the company’s own overlay that sits on top of the Android OS. The OnePlus 5 runs the latest version of OxygenOS, which is based on Android Nougat 7.1.1— the newest version of Google’s operating system. That means all the features rolled out by Google for Android 7 are here, alongside a few upgrades from OnePlus. (Image: Indian Express)

OnePlus 5 camera is the crowning glory here. There’s a high resolution dual-camera system; a tailor-made 16 MP sensor is supported by a 20 MP sensor with a telephoto lens to accurately determine the distance between the sensor and objects in the environment. A large f/1.7 aperture allows for faster snaps and helps compensate for stuttering to improve image stabilisation. (Image: OnePlus Website)