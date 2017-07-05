Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ launched in Orchid Gray colour; to be available on Flipkart for pre orders

Samsung India launched its flagship smartphone Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ in orchid gray colour priced at Rs 57,900 and Rs 64,900 respectively. Both the smartphones are equipped with a 12 mega-pixel rear camera which features 'dual pixel technology' and a 8 mega-pixel front shooter camera with smart autofocus.

The Galaxy S8 is powered by an Octa-core (2.3GHz Quad + 1.7GHz Quad) 64-bit Snapdragon 835 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. (Source: Samsung)

The Galaxy S8 has inbuilt memory slots, which can use microSD card with a capacity of 256GB. The Samsung Galaxy S8 is powered by Android 7.0 Nougat. (Source: Samsung)

The Samsung S8 smartphone features a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED Quad HD display that has a resolution of 2960×1440 pixels and comes with a pixel density of 570 ppi. Buyers will also get a free convertible wireless charger what is worth Rs 4,499 with the phone and a cashback of Rs 3,000 on HDFC credit cards Samsung's statement added. (Source: Samsung)