Top Android apps of 2017: Check out 15 best free apps you must have on your smartphone

Over 3 million apps grace the Google Play Store. That is a huge number of apps for your Android smartphone. While most of the apps are not worth your time, it is difficult to sift through the trash to find the apps you really require. Here is is a list of the best 15 Android apps for your smartphone in 2017. We have ignored the usual suspects like Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp, YouTube and the likes, since you will download those anyway.

Find My Device: Locate your phone, tablet or watch. Find My Device helps you easily locate a lost Android device, and keeps your information safe and sound while you look.

LastPass: LastPass is a password manager and password generator that locks your passwords and personal information in a secure vault. LastPass auto fills web browser and app logins for you and generates new, secure passwords instantly. One password is all you need with LastPass – your LastPass master password handles the rest.

Monefy: How to track your expenses successfully? It is never easy. You only need to add each expense here, and that is that! And Monefy is going to help you. Just add new transactions when you are buying a coffee or taking a taxi. It is done in one click because you do not need to fill anything except the expense amount.

CamScanner: Mobile document scanning and sharing app with over 100 million installs. CamScanner helps you scan, store, sync and collaborate on various contents across smartphones, tablets and computers. Use your phone camera to scan receipts, notes, invoices, whiteboard discussions, business cards, certificates, etc.

IFTTT: Applets bring your favourite services together to create new experiences. Over 400 apps work with IFTTT including Twitter, Telegram, Google Drive, Twitch, Weather Underground, Instagram, Gmail, and devices like Google Home, Amazon Alexa, Nest, Philips Hue, and your Android.

Amazon Kindle: The Kindle app puts millions of books at your fingertips. It is the app for every reader, whether you are a book reader, magazine reader, or newspaper reader—and you don’t need to own a Kindle to use it. Choose from over four million Kindle books from the Kindle Store or enjoy popular magazines like The Economist and Reader's Digest with high-resolution colour images.

Google Fit: Effortlessly track any activity. As you walk, run, or cycle throughout the day, your phone or Android Wear watch automatically logs them with Google Fit. Get instant insights, see real-time stats for your runs, walks, and rides. Google Fit will record your speed, pace, route, elevation, and more so you can stay motivated and on track. Eventually, reach your fitness goals.

Any.do: Now, keep life under control and get things done. With a to-do list, calendar, reminders, lists and notes in one app, you would be able to accomplish more than ever before.

Flipboard: The all-new Flipboard organises the world's stories, so you can get the best news for all your passions in one place. Used by millions of people every day, the popular Flipboard has been completely redesigned to bring together news, popular stories and conversations around any interest or passion. There is something for everyone - from photography to productivity, travel to technology, fashion to food.

Pocket: Pocket is your place to quickly save, discover, and recommend the best, most interesting stories on the Web. The next time you find an article, video or link you want to read or watch later, just save it to Pocket. It will sync across your phone, tablet, and computer so you can come back to it whenever and wherever you’d like, even when you’re offline.

GBoard: Gboard has everything you love about Google Keyboard-speed and reliability, Glide Typing, voice typing, and more—plus Google Search built in. No more app switching; just search and share, right from your keyboard.

Headspace: Picture yourself meditating. Get the most out of your day with the Headspace app. It helps you perform at your best through the life-changing skills of meditation and mindfulness.

Simplenote: Simplenote is an easy way to keep notes, lists, ideas and more. Your notes stay in sync with all of your devices for free. The Simplenote experience is all about speed and efficiency. Open it, write some thoughts, and you're done.

Nova Launcher: Nova Launcher replaces your home screen with one you control and can customise. Change icons, layouts, animations and more. The highly customizable, performance driven, home screen.