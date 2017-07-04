Lephone W2 features: 1 GB RAM, 2MP rear camera and 22 languages offered by this budget smartphone priced at Rs 3,999; check pics

Lephone W2 launch: Chinese smartphone maker lephone has introduced its new entry-level 4G VoLTE budget Smartphone, lephone W2. The budget Smartphone is designed keeping in mind your pocket but has really good features like Android 6.0 Marshmallow and 22 languages. Speaking at the launch of lephone W2, Vinod Pandit, Business Head, lephone Technology Pvt Ltd, said "lephone is leveraging a platform with an affordable yet power packed device, as it offers the flexibility to address users' increasingly varied demands. Lephone W2 offers all the latest specifications and is arguably the best model in its class in the market." Lephone had previously launched LeEco and LeEco in India and both the phones proved to be good products for it. Here are some key Lephone W2 features:

1. Lephone W2 launch: Unlike the LeEco phones that offered 2GB, 3GB and 4GB RAMs respectively, lephone comes with 1 GB RAM. However, if you don't use too many heavy applications, it should be enough.

2. Lephone W2 launch: Lephone has an internal memory of 8GB but it can be expanded up to 32 GB using a memory card. This is a major upgrade as some of the previous models didn't have a memory card slot.

3. Lephone W2 launch: The camera quality may be the best one but it's okay given the price of the phone. Lephone comes with a 2MP rear camera with LED flash and a VGA front camera.

4. Lephone W2 launch: The device also comes with a G-sensor which helps while playing games and 11.43 cm FWVGA display which makes sure that images are not cropped while viewing one.