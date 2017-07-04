Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G launched: In pics India’s first smartphone with integrated BHIM app priced at Rs 5,290

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G launched: Domestic smartphone maker company Karbonn Mobiles on Tuesday launched its budget smartphone Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G. With this, K9 Kavach 4G also became the first Indian smartphone to come up with an integrated BHIM app. For this phone, Karbonn had announced its partnership with National Payments Corporation of India (NCPI). "The partnership is an epitome of two 'Made in India' entities joining hands to enable digital Indians with smart telephones solutions. Our aim is to promote a cashless economy empowering and educating more and more people in tier 2,3 cities and rural areas about digital transactions and benefits," Pardeep Jain, Managing Director, Karbonn Mobiles, told reporters at the event. Here are some pictures of the smartphone: (Image Source: Karbonn Website)