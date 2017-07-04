Top News:
  Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G launched: In pics India's first smartphone with integrated BHIM app priced at Rs 5,290

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G launched: In pics India’s first smartphone with integrated BHIM app priced at Rs 5,290

Tue July 04 2017, 6:43 pm
    Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G launched: Domestic smartphone maker company Karbonn Mobiles on Tuesday launched its budget smartphone Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G. With this, K9 Kavach 4G also became the first Indian smartphone to come up with an integrated BHIM app. For this phone, Karbonn had announced its partnership with National Payments Corporation of India (NCPI). "The partnership is an epitome of two 'Made in India' entities joining hands to enable digital Indians with smart telephones solutions. Our aim is to promote a cashless economy empowering and educating more and more people in tier 2,3 cities and rural areas about digital transactions and benefits," Pardeep Jain, Managing Director, Karbonn Mobiles, told reporters at the event. Here are some pictures of the smartphone: (Image Source: Karbonn Website)

    1. K9 Kavach 4G comes in an all-plastic body and has a 5-inch screen which comes with a 720p display. (Image Source: Karbonn Website)

    2. K9 Kavach 4G smartphone is powered by 1.25GHz quad-core processor with 1GB RAM and 8GB inbuilt storage which is expandable up to 32GB using a memory card. (Image Source: Karbonn Website)

    3. Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G is a dual sim smartphone and runs on the latest Android 7.0 (Nougat) operating system and supports 4G VoLTE connectivity. (Image Source: Karbonn Website)

    4. With the help of the BHIM app, users can receive or transfer money to any bank using their mobile number and check their bank balance. (Image Source: Karbonn Website)

