Best Android Games of 2017: Top 10 free Android apps to download

This is a roundup of best Android games of 2017. Though Apple iOS is probably better in terms of the number of choices in games, Android too has managed to play catch up considerably well. Here is a small compilation of a few of our favourite games (role-playing, platforming, sports, and more), currently available in the market in 2017. In this slideshow, all the listed games come for free on Google Play Store.

Injustice 2: Enter the Universe of Injustice 2 and unleash the powerful fighting style of your favorite DC Super Heroes and Villains. Expanding on the hit game Injustice: Gods Among Us, Injustice 2 delivers brand new characters, tons of exciting new modes, and the look and fighting style that NetherRealm Studios is known for.

Asphalt Xtreme: Break free from the ordinary and enter uncharted territory with Asphalt Xtreme: Rally Racing! So forget everything you know about racing, because all you need here is your instincts, real skill and a fearless desire for speed. You will race around sand hills, charge through canyons, drift across the dirt and climb past your opponents to reach the finish line as part of an absolutely extreme racing experience!

Badland: Badland is really unique and interesting game. It is an atmospheric side-scrolling action adventure platformer set in a gorgeous forest full of various inhabitants, trees and flowers. Although the forest appears to be right out of a beautiful fairy tale, there is something terribly wrong. The player controls one of the forest dwellers to find out what’s going on, and discovers an astonishing number of imaginative traps and obstacles on the way.

Infinite Loop: Infinity Loop is a weird but popular game of 2017. It can be considered a puzzle game about creating intricate looping patterns or just the application of using a simple concept: "connecting multiple things" and make fun out of it. Some people say this game is a good puzzle game but with a great zen mode. The goal is to clear your mind, remove the stress from your daily life without any pressure or tension to solve the levels.

Fallout Shelter: This thoughts on this game are quite divided, but even if you are not a Fallout fan, this addictive sim is one of the best Android games around. Tunnel into the earth and build a vault to provide for your dwellers. Can you keep them alive in the face of raiders, radroaches, and other threats?

Clash of Clans: Mustachioed Barbarians, fire wielding Wizards, and other unique troops are waiting for you! What more can you ask? This game is a good combination of slow planning and quick chaotic battles.

Modern Combat 5: Blackout Step onto the battlefield and answer the call of duty with the hugely popular game that raised the bar for first person shooter games with its great graphics, high-powered guns and intense online multiplayer action. Create a squad from 8 classes, add your friends for team play and test your skills in dynamic warfare against online rivals from around the world! You have the option to fight solo as well.

Pro Evolution Soccer 2017 This one is for the football fanatics. Take total control of every action on the pitch in a way that only this game can provide! Natural player movements, Precision passing and in-depth Tactics will give you a great experience on your phone!

Shadow Fight 2: Ever secretly wished to be a ninja? This game can fullfil your wish to be one (at least virtually). Shadow Fight 2 is a nail-biting mix of RPG and classical Fighting. This game lets you equip your character with countless lethal weapons and rare armor sets, and features dozens of lifelike-animated Martial Arts techniques! Crush your enemies, humiliate demon bosses, and be the one to close the Gate of Shadows.