SpaceX Dragon splashes down in historic second return to Earth; check out spectacular images

SpaceX Dragon cargo craft that brought supplies to the International Space Station has splashed down as planned in the Pacific Ocean, west of Baja California and the recovery process is underway. It marked the end of the company’s eleventh contracted cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station for NASA. Here are images of the SpaceX Dragon capsule which makes historic second splash down.

A variety of technological and biological studies are returning in SpaceX Dragon. (Image Source: NASA)

After being released by the space station's robotic arm, the capsule completed a 5-hour journey back to Earth. SpaceX will recover the spacecraft and take it back to California. (Twitter)

Cargo from the space station will be sent to NASA for analysis. (Twitter)

It was the craft's second delivery trip to the space station. Previously, the Dragon carried supplies and equipment to the orbiting module in 2014. (Twitter)

SpaceX, based in Hawthorne, California, is working to reuse as many parts of its rockets and spacecraft as possible to slash launch costs. (Twitter)