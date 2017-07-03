Top 10 smartphones under Rs 10000: From Xiaomi to Motorola, a comparison of best budget phones in India
Here we have brought you top 10 budget smartphones, priced under Rs 10,000. From Xiaomi to Lenovo to Motorola, here are the best phones which offer the best specs, features and value for money in the range.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4: Ram & Storage : 3 GB | 32 GB | Display: 5 inch (720 x 1280) | Processor : 1.4 GHz Octa Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 | Primary Camera : 13 MP | Front Camera: 5 MP | Battery : 4100 mAH | Price: Rs 9999.
Moto G4: Ram & Storage : 2 GB | 16 GB | Display : 5.5 (1080 x 1920) | Processor : 1.5 GHz Octa Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 | Primary Camera : 13 MP | Front Camera : 5 MP | Battery : 3000 mAH | Price: Rs 10499.
Xiaomi Redmi 4: Ram & Storage: 2 GB | 16 GB | Display: 5 inch (720 x 1280) | Processor: 1.4 GHz Quad Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 | Primary Camera : 13 MP | Front Camera : 5 MP | Battery : 3120 mAH | Price: Rs 8999.
Lenovo K6 Power: Ram & Storage : 3 & 4 GB | 32 GB | Display : 5 (1080 x 1920) | Processor : 1.4 GHz Octa Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 | Primary Camera : 13 MP | Front Camera : 8 MP | Battery : 4000 mAH | Price: Rs 9999.
Coolpad Note 5 Lite: Ram & Storage : 3 GB | 16 GB | Display : 5 (720 x 1280) | Processor : 1 GHz Quad Mediatek MT6735CP | Primary Camera : 13 MP | Front Camera : 8 MP | Battery : 2500 mAH | Price: Rs 8199.
Coolpad Note 5: Ram & Storage : 4 GB | 32 GB | Display : 5.5 (1080 x 1920) | Processor : 1.5 GHz Octa Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 | Primary Camera : 13 MP | Front Camera : 8 MP | Battery : 4010 mAH | Price: Rs 10999.
Moto G4 Play: Ram & Storage : 2 GB | 16 GB | Display : 5 (720 x 1280) | Processor : 1.4 GHz Quad Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 | Primary Camera : 8 MP | Front Camera : 5 MP | Battery : 2800 mAH | Price: Rs 7999.
Yu Yureka Black: Ram & Storage : 4 GB | 32 GB | Display : 5 (1080 x 1920) | Processor : 1.4 GHz Octa Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 | Primary Camera : 13 MP | Front Camera : 8 MP | Battery : 3000 mAH | Price: Rs 8999.
Xiaomi Redmi 4A: Ram & Storage : 2 GB | 16 GB | Display : 5 (720 x 1280) | Processor : 1.4 GHz Quad Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 | Primary Camera : 13 MP | Front Camera : 5 MP | Battery : 3120 mAH | Price: Rs 5999.
Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus: Ram & Storage : 2 GB | 16 GB | Display : 5 (1080 x 1920) | Processor : 1.7 GHz Octa Qualcomm Snapdragon 616 | Primary Camera : 13 MP | Front Camera : 5 MP | Battery : 2750 mAH | Price: Rs 7499.
More from this section
- PM Modi Israel visit: India to soon get Heron TP armed drones; check images, facts and importance
- Launch of China’s new heavy-lift carrier rocket Long March-5 Y2 fails, see pics
- India Vs Pakistan ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: Ind eves lose path after good start; Mithali Raj out cheaply
- Apple cuts prices of iPhone, iPad, Mac and Watch; take a look
- China builds new missile facilities on South China Sea islands; see pics
- GST launched, India welcomes new tax regime: Here are big pictures from historic midnight launch event in Parliament
- Narendra Modi Gujarat visit: PM inaugurates Asia’s biggest multi-purpose stadium TransStadia Arena; take a look
- Debt crisis takes a toll on Puerto Rico’s prized historic buildings; take a look
- 10 years of Apple iPhone: See how the iPhone changed from 2007 to 2017, in pictures
No Comments.