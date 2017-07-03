Top News:
  3. Top 10 smartphones under Rs 10000: From Xiaomi to Motorola, a comparison of best budget phones in India

Top 10 smartphones under Rs 10000: From Xiaomi to Motorola, a comparison of best budget phones in India

By:
Mon July 03 2017, 4:34 pm
  • phones under Rs 10000, best budget smartphones, top smartphones, best smartphones in India, top phones in India, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 model, Xiaomi Redmi 4, Yu Yureka Black, Xiaomi Redmi 4A, Xiaomi Redmi 4A price, Yu Yureka Black, Lenovo K6 Power, Xiaomi Redmi 4A, Moto G4, Moto G4 news, Moto G4 price, Moto G4 Play, Moto G4 Play price, Moto G4 Play smartphone, Coolpad Note 5 Lite price, Coolpad Note 5 Lite features, Coolpad Note 5 smartphone, Coolpad Note 5 price, Coolpad Note 5 features, Coolpad Note 5 review, Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus, Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus smartphone, Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus features, Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus review, Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus model, Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus update, Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus, under 10000 phones, under 10000 smartphones, Xiaomi images, Yu Yureka Black images, Lenovo K6 Power images, Lenovo K6 Power colour

    Here we have brought you top 10 budget smartphones, priced under Rs 10,000. From Xiaomi to Lenovo to Motorola, here are the best phones which offer the best specs, features and value for money in the range.

  • phones under Rs 10000, best budget smartphones, best phones, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 smartphone, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 features, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 colours, under 10000 smartphones, Xiaomi Redmi 4, Yu Yureka Black, Lenovo K6 Power, Xiami Redmi 4A, Moto G4, Moto G4 Play, Coolpad Note 5 Lite, Coolpad Note 5, Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 4: Ram & Storage : 3 GB | 32 GB | Display: 5 inch (720 x 1280) | Processor : 1.4 GHz Octa Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 | Primary Camera : 13 MP | Front Camera: 5 MP | Battery : 4100 mAH | Price: Rs 9999.

  • phones under Rs 10000, best budget smartphones, best phones, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 smartphone, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 features, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 colours, under 10000 smartphones, Xiaomi Redmi 4, Yu Yureka Black, Lenovo K6 Power, Xiami Redmi 4A, Moto G4, Moto G4 Play, Coolpad Note 5 Lite, Coolpad Note 5, Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus

    Moto G4: Ram & Storage : 2 GB | 16 GB | Display : 5.5 (1080 x 1920) | Processor : 1.5 GHz Octa Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 | Primary Camera : 13 MP | Front Camera : 5 MP | Battery : 3000 mAH | Price: Rs 10499.

  • phones under Rs 10000, best budget smartphones, best phones, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 smartphone, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 features, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 colours, under 10000 smartphones, Xiaomi Redmi 4, Yu Yureka Black, Lenovo K6 Power, Xiami Redmi 4A, Moto G4, Moto G4 Play, Coolpad Note 5 Lite, Coolpad Note 5, Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus

    Xiaomi Redmi 4: Ram & Storage: 2 GB | 16 GB | Display: 5 inch (720 x 1280) | Processor: 1.4 GHz Quad Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 | Primary Camera : 13 MP | Front Camera : 5 MP | Battery : 3120 mAH | Price: Rs 8999.

  • phones under Rs 10000, best budget smartphones, best phones, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 smartphone, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 features, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 colours, under 10000 smartphones, Xiaomi Redmi 4, Yu Yureka Black, Lenovo K6 Power, Xiami Redmi 4A, Moto G4, Moto G4 Play, Coolpad Note 5 Lite, Coolpad Note 5, Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus

    Lenovo K6 Power: Ram & Storage : 3 & 4 GB | 32 GB | Display : 5 (1080 x 1920) | Processor : 1.4 GHz Octa Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 | Primary Camera : 13 MP | Front Camera : 8 MP | Battery : 4000 mAH | Price: Rs 9999.

  • phones under Rs 10000, best budget smartphones, best phones, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 smartphone, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 features, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 colours, under 10000 smartphones, Xiaomi Redmi 4, Yu Yureka Black, Lenovo K6 Power, Xiami Redmi 4A, Moto G4, Moto G4 Play, Coolpad Note 5 Lite, Coolpad Note 5, Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus

    Coolpad Note 5 Lite: Ram & Storage : 3 GB | 16 GB | Display : 5 (720 x 1280) | Processor : 1 GHz Quad Mediatek MT6735CP | Primary Camera : 13 MP | Front Camera : 8 MP | Battery : 2500 mAH | Price: Rs 8199.

  • phones under Rs 10000, best budget smartphones, best phones, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 smartphone, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 features, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 colours, under 10000 smartphones, Xiaomi Redmi 4, Yu Yureka Black, Lenovo K6 Power, Xiami Redmi 4A, Moto G4, Moto G4 Play, Coolpad Note 5 Lite, Coolpad Note 5, Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus

    Coolpad Note 5: Ram & Storage : 4 GB | 32 GB | Display : 5.5 (1080 x 1920) | Processor : 1.5 GHz Octa Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 | Primary Camera : 13 MP | Front Camera : 8 MP | Battery : 4010 mAH | Price: Rs 10999.

  • phones under Rs 10000, best budget smartphones, best phones, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 smartphone, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 features, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 colours, under 10000 smartphones, Xiaomi Redmi 4, Yu Yureka Black, Lenovo K6 Power, Xiami Redmi 4A, Moto G4, Moto G4 Play, Coolpad Note 5 Lite, Coolpad Note 5, Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus

    Moto G4 Play: Ram & Storage : 2 GB | 16 GB | Display : 5 (720 x 1280) | Processor : 1.4 GHz Quad Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 | Primary Camera : 8 MP | Front Camera : 5 MP | Battery : 2800 mAH | Price: Rs 7999.

  • phones under Rs 10000, best budget smartphones, best phones, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 smartphone, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 features, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 colours, under 10000 smartphones, Xiaomi Redmi 4, Yu Yureka Black, Lenovo K6 Power, Xiami Redmi 4A, Moto G4, Moto G4 Play, Coolpad Note 5 Lite, Coolpad Note 5, Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus

    Yu Yureka Black: Ram & Storage : 4 GB | 32 GB | Display : 5 (1080 x 1920) | Processor : 1.4 GHz Octa Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 | Primary Camera : 13 MP | Front Camera : 8 MP | Battery : 3000 mAH | Price: Rs 8999.

  • phones under Rs 10000, best budget smartphones, best phones, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 smartphone, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 features, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 colours, under 10000 smartphones, Xiaomi Redmi 4, Yu Yureka Black, Lenovo K6 Power, Xiami Redmi 4A, Moto G4, Moto G4 Play, Coolpad Note 5 Lite, Coolpad Note 5, Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus

    Xiaomi Redmi 4A: Ram & Storage : 2 GB | 16 GB | Display : 5 (720 x 1280) | Processor : 1.4 GHz Quad Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 | Primary Camera : 13 MP | Front Camera : 5 MP | Battery : 3120 mAH | Price: Rs 5999.

  • phones under Rs 10000, best budget smartphones, best phones, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 smartphone, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 features, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 colours, under 10000 smartphones, Xiaomi Redmi 4, Yu Yureka Black, Lenovo K6 Power, Xiami Redmi 4A, Moto G4, Moto G4 Play, Coolpad Note 5 Lite, Coolpad Note 5, Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus

    Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus: Ram & Storage : 2 GB | 16 GB | Display : 5 (1080 x 1920) | Processor : 1.7 GHz Octa Qualcomm Snapdragon 616 | Primary Camera : 13 MP | Front Camera : 5 MP | Battery : 2750 mAH | Price: Rs 7499.

More from this section

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top