Launch of China’s new heavy-lift carrier rocket Long March-5 Y2 fails, see pics

China's ambitious space programme suffered a major setback on July 2, 2017 as its new heavy-lift carrier rocket, the Long March-5 Y2 failed to put the country's largest satellite into orbit. (Reuters)

An anomaly occurred during the flight of the rocket, which blasted off at 7:23 PM from Wenchang Space Launch Centre in southern province of Hainan. (Reuters)

The launch which was telecast live initially appeared successful as the rocket blasted off seemingly without problem. But it was later reported that the rocket launch has failed. (Reuters)

The Long March-5 made its maiden flight in November 2016 from Wenchang, sending its payload into pre-set orbit. The rocket, carried the Shijian-18 satellite. (Reuters)

The launch is the last test for the Long March-5 series before its mission to send the Chang'e-5 lunar probe into space in the latter half of this year, which will return with samples. (Reuters)

With a weight of 7.5 tonnes, Shijian-18 is China's latest technology experiment satellite and the heaviest satellite China has ever launched into space. The Long March-5 uses environmentally friendly fuel, including kerosene, liquid hydrogen, and liquid oxygen, rather than highly toxic propellants. (Reuters)