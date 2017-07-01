Top News:
  Apple cuts prices of iPhone, Pad, Mac and Watch; take a look

Apple cuts prices of iPhone, Pad, Mac and Watch; take a look

Sat July 01 2017, 8:07 pm
  • iphone rates, iphone pics, Apple iPhone pics, apple mobile phone rates, iphone, GST, Apple iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone SE

    On the day when GST was launched in India by President Pranab Mukherjee and PM Narendra Modi, Apple has cut prices of variants of iPhone mobiles. Apple has announced a cut in the MRP of iPhone across the board. In addition, Apple's new 10.5-inch iPad Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Pro, iPad, and iPad mini 4 have got price-cut as well. Here are the Apple products which have got price cut.

    Apple iPhone: Apple iPhone 7 (32GB) was launched at Rs 60,000 and is now available at Rs 56,200. iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s Plus and iPhone 6 prices also got price cut. (Reuters)

    Apple iPad: The prices of Apple iPad also slashed. Consumers can buy Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro WiFi models in 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB at Rs 50,8000, Rs 58,300 and Rs 73,9000 respectively. (Apple.com)

    Apple MacBook: Apple 12-inch MacBook 1.2GHz is now available at Rs 1,04,800. It was previously priced at Rs 1,09,900. Whereas there is no change in MacBook Air prices. (Reuters)

    Apple Watch: Gadget lovers can buy Apple Watch (Series 1) at Rs 22,900. It was previously priced at Rs 23,900. Apple Watch (Series 2) also got a marginal price cut. It can be now bought at Rs 31,600, which was previously launched at Rs 32,900 price. (Apple.com)

    Apple Mac: Apple 21.5-inch iMac (2.3GHz) (Non-Retina), which was priced at Rs 90,900 now costs Rs Rs 90,200. (Reuters)

