Apple cuts prices of iPhone, Pad, Mac and Watch; take a look

On the day when GST was launched in India by President Pranab Mukherjee and PM Narendra Modi, Apple has cut prices of variants of iPhone mobiles. Apple has announced a cut in the MRP of iPhone across the board. In addition, Apple's new 10.5-inch iPad Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Pro, iPad, and iPad mini 4 have got price-cut as well. Here are the Apple products which have got price cut.

Apple iPhone: Apple iPhone 7 (32GB) was launched at Rs 60,000 and is now available at Rs 56,200. iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s Plus and iPhone 6 prices also got price cut. (Reuters)

Apple iPad: The prices of Apple iPad also slashed. Consumers can buy Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro WiFi models in 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB at Rs 50,8000, Rs 58,300 and Rs 73,9000 respectively. (Apple.com)

Apple MacBook: Apple 12-inch MacBook 1.2GHz is now available at Rs 1,04,800. It was previously priced at Rs 1,09,900. Whereas there is no change in MacBook Air prices. (Reuters)

Apple Watch: Gadget lovers can buy Apple Watch (Series 1) at Rs 22,900. It was previously priced at Rs 23,900. Apple Watch (Series 2) also got a marginal price cut. It can be now bought at Rs 31,600, which was previously launched at Rs 32,900 price. (Apple.com)