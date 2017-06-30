10 years of Apple iPhone: See how the iPhone changed from 2007 to 2017, in pictures

It is the 10th anniversary of the Apple iPhone, and it has been a decade since it brought a revolution in the smartphone market of the world. Ten years ago, former CEO, Steve Jobs, had something new to unveil to the world. Jobs on January 9, 2007, had announced a dramatic new product which Apple had been developing since 2004. The new device was called the iPhone. (Reuters)

The iPhone (June 29, 2007): Apple's form factor of being a GSM smartphone started in the original version itself and that has stayed. A few fans of the first version named it the 'Jesus phone.' In the original iPhone, Apple released it in 4GB, 8GB and 16GB variants. (Reuters)

iPhone 3G (July 11, 2008): Apple introduced Assisted GPS the second time it launched an iPhone along with a 3G connection. The most interesting feature was it’s developed new iOS, and it consisted of turn-by-turn navigation, Push email, and not notable App store and it included third-party applications. (Reuters)

iPhone 3GS (June 19, 2009): In the updated version, the iPhone was given a faster processor by Apple along with a higher-resolution camera which was able to capture 480p videos. It also supported voice controls. (Reuters)

iPhone 4 (June 24, 2010): ‘Retina display’ was a new feature which Apple unveiled in this version. The new phone consisted of a front-facing camera which allowed video calls. The rear camera was also upgraded to 5 MP and was able to capture videos in 720p resolution. The company introduced a brand new design, with a flat surface replacing the rounded panel at the back. At that time it was the world’s thinnest smartphone. The new phone had a stainless-steel framework along with an A4 chip, that with the platform of iOS 4, made the iPhone capable of multitasking. (Reuters)

iPhone 4S (October 14, 2011): With the fifth generation, Apple upgraded the camera once again, this time with 8 megapixels and 1080p video recording. Apple also upgraded the hardware to a dual-core A5 processor and introduced Siri. The release of 4S brought along iCloud, iMessage, Notification Center, Reminders and native integration with Twitter. The iPhone 4S was the first iPhone released after Jobs’ death. (Reuters)

iPhone 5 (September 21, 2012): With a new A6 chip and a dual-core processor, the iPhone’s display was also increased to 4 inches. The 30-pin connector was replaced with what was now called as digital ‘Lightning’ connector. This version of the iPhone had an aluminium body which made it even lighter and thinner. It also introduced the idea of supporting LTE. (Reuters)

iPhone 5C and iPhone 5S (September 20, 2013): This generation of iPhones had two variants. The 5C version was almost similar to the iPhone 5 but had a Facetime camera which was illuminated at the back, while the body was made of polycarbonate. Meanwhile, the iPhone 5S has a similar form as that of the iPhone 5. It had the brand new TouchID HOME button and it introduced the fingerprint-recognition. It was the first iPhone and even the first smartphone with a 64-bit processor. (Reuters)

iPhone 6/ iPhone 6 Plus (September 12, 2014): This was the second consecutive years when Apple announced 2 iPhones: With a 4.7-inch screen- iPhone 6, and with a 5.5-inch screen- iPhone 6 Plus. Both the iPhones had brand new A8 processors that were quicker and had more efficiency than the previous models. It launched better cameras which were the notable feature in that version and also the NFC access for the latest Apple Pay network that rolled out later. (Reuters)