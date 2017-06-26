Here is why Israeli startups are hiring Ukranian techies

Driven by startups, Israel's technology industry is the fastest growing part of the economy. It accounts for 14 percent of economic output and 50 percent of exports. But a shortage of workers means its position at the cutting edge of global technology is at risk, with consequences for the economy and employment. The government's Innovation Authority forecasts a shortage of 10,000 engineers and programmers over the next decade in a market that employs 140,000. Israel has dropped six spots in three years to 17th in the World Economic Forum's ranking of the ease of finding skilled technology employees. (Reuters)

While the Israeli government takes steps to stimulate organic growth of workers at home, it is also making changes to visas for a quick fix of importing foreign workers. (Reuters)

The government is preparing 500 visas for students from abroad who studied science and engineering at Israeli universities so they can stay to work at tech firms for a year. It is also working on easing bureaucratic hurdles to unlimited “expert visas”. (Reuters)

In the meantime, many Israeli startups are looking abroad. Ukraine is the top destination with about 100 Israeli development centres. A strong tradition of maths and computer science teaching that is present in many countries in former Soviet Union countries means Ukraine has more than 20,000 IT graduates each year. (Reuters)

The 1990s arrival of a million immigrants from former Soviet countries, many of them scientists who went to work for technology companies, has also created strong ties. Israeli companies have also recruited workers in other eastern European countries such as Poland and Bulgaria. (Reuters)

Wix.com, which helps small businesses build websites and is one of Israel's hottest tech companies, employs 120 workers in two development centres in Ukraine and another 80 at a site in Lithuania. (Reuters)