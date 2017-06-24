Top News:
  3. Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket successfully launched from Kennedy Space Center

Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket successfully launched from Kennedy Space Center

By:
Sat June 24 2017, 8:17 pm
  • Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket, Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket launched, Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket launched from Kennedy Space Center, satellite, Falcon 9 SpaceX, BulgariaSat-1 satellite, NASA, communications satellite

    SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched the BulgariaSat-1 satellite into space from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. It is the first geostationary communications satellite in Bulgaria’s history. (AP Photo)

  • Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket, Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket launched, Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket launched from Kennedy Space Center, satellite, Falcon 9 SpaceX, BulgariaSat-1 satellite, NASA, communications satellite

    The communications satellite will provide television broadcast and data communications services over southeast Europe. (AP Photo)

  • Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket, Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket launched, Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket launched from Kennedy Space Center, satellite, Falcon 9 SpaceX, BulgariaSat-1 satellite, NASA, communications satellite

    This mission marked the second reflight of a Falcon 9 first stage, having previously supported the Iridium-1 mission from Vandenberg Air Force Base in January of this year. (AP Photo)

  • Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket, Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket launched, Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket launched from Kennedy Space Center, satellite, Falcon 9 SpaceX, BulgariaSat-1 satellite, NASA, communications satellite

    The satellite could be also used in force majeure situations - accidents due to natural disasters - such as earthquakes, storms and floods when land-based networks are not operational. (AP Photo)

  • Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket, Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket launched, Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket launched from Kennedy Space Center, satellite, Falcon 9 SpaceX, BulgariaSat-1 satellite, NASA, communications satellite

    The satellite will be positioned into orbit at 36,000 km (22,000 miles) above the Earth and be operational up to 20 years. (AP Photo)

More from this section

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top