Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket successfully launched from Kennedy Space Center
SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched the BulgariaSat-1 satellite into space from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. It is the first geostationary communications satellite in Bulgaria’s history. (AP Photo)
The communications satellite will provide television broadcast and data communications services over southeast Europe. (AP Photo)
This mission marked the second reflight of a Falcon 9 first stage, having previously supported the Iridium-1 mission from Vandenberg Air Force Base in January of this year. (AP Photo)
The satellite could be also used in force majeure situations - accidents due to natural disasters - such as earthquakes, storms and floods when land-based networks are not operational. (AP Photo)
The satellite will be positioned into orbit at 36,000 km (22,000 miles) above the Earth and be operational up to 20 years. (AP Photo)
