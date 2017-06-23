India to buy 22 Predator Guardian drones from the US: What is so special about these, see pics

Ahead of PM Narendra Modi's first meet with the US President Donald Trump, the US has cleared the sale of 22 predator Guardian drones to India. This deal of around $2-3 billion, after approval by the State Department, is being hailed as a ''game changer". This trade will mark a major step in India-US relations as it would mark the status of "major defence partner". Check out answers to all the questions you might have about predator drones. (This is the: USAF MQ-9 Reaper). (Source: General Atomics Aeronautical)

What is a predator drone exactly? The US Air Force's Predator B or the 'MQ-9 Reaper', is a Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA). Powered by a Honeywell TPE331-10 turboprop engine, the aircraft can be used for multiple missions and possesses higher capabilities than its predecessor aircraft. The engine of the aircraft is integrated with Digital Electronic Engine Control (DEEC). It enhances the performance of the engine and increases its capability to prevent wasteful consumption of fuel at lower altitudes. (This is the: Guardian (Maritime Predator B Variant)). (Source: General Atomics Aeronautical)

What is the use of the drones? According to defence contractors General Atomics, the drones possess the capabilities to be used for long-endurance intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions over a wide-area. Easy configuration of the drone makes it easier to operate the aircraft during missions. (This is the: NASA Predator B ("Ikhana")). (Source: General Atomics Aeronautical)

Top features of the Guardian Drone: The aircraft can be flown for over 27 hours in the air at a maximum altitude of 50000 feet and a maximum speed of 240 KTAS. It has MIL-STD-1760 stores management system and seven external stations for carrying payloads. The maximum payload carrying capacity of the aircraft is 1,746 kg. With a fault tolerant, triple-redundant flight control system, the drone has more than 90 per cent system operational availability. (This is the: Predator B). (Source: General Atomics Aeronautical)

List of countries that have used the drones in the past: Currently the aircraft is being used by Italian, French and Spanish Air Force apart from several US agencies including US Air Force, US Department of Homeland Security and NASA. UK’s aerial warfare force, Royal Air Force, has also acquired the drones. (This is the: Italian Air Force MQ-9) (Source: General Atomics Aeronautical). (Source: General Atomics Aeronautical)