OnePlus 5 vs iPhone 7 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus vs OnePlus 3t vs Xiaomi Mi 6: Specs, price, features compared, see pictures

OnePlus 5 vs iPhone 7 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus vs OnePlus 3t vs Xiaomi Mi 6: OnePlus 5 is the most expensive device by the company and it boasts of a good build and design along with an impressive hardware. When the smartphone is compared with other flagship devices from rivals like Apple and Samsung, this phone appears to be more affordable and very reasonably priced. Here is a comparison between the best flagship phones in the market.

OnePlus 5 vs iPhone7 Plu: Display, Rear Camera, Selfie Camera: OnePlus 5: "5.5-inch IPS LCD (1080 x 1920 pixels)" | iPhone 7 Plus: "5.5-inch IPS LCD | (1080 x 1920 pixels)" OnePlus 5: 16MP f/1.7 + 20MP | iPhone 7 Plus: 12MP f/1.8 + 12MP OnePlus 5: 16MP f/2.0 | iPhone 7 Plus: 7MP f/2.2.

OnePlus 5 vs iPhone 7 Plus: Storage, Processor, Colours: OnePlus 5:6GB / 8GB RAM (64, 128GB) | iPhone 7 Plus: 3GB RAM (32, 128, 256GB) OnePlus 5: Snapdragon 835 | iPhone 7 Plus: Apple A10 Fusion OnePlus 5: Midnight Black, Slate Gray | iPhone 7 Plus: Jet Black, Black, Silver, Gold, Rose Gold, Red.

OnePlus 5 vs Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus Display, Rear Camera, Selfie Camera: OnePlus 5: "5.5-inch IPS LCD (1080 x 1920 pixels)" | Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus: "6.2-inch AMOLED (1440 x 2960 pixels)" OnePlus 5: 16MP f/1.7 + 20MP | Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus: 12MP f/1.7 OnePlus 5: 16MP f/2.0 | Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus: 8MP f/1.7.

OnePlus 5 vs Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus: Storage, Processor, Colours: OnePlus 5: 6GB / 8GB RAM (64, 128GB) | Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus: 4GB (64GB + microSD) OnePlus 5: Snapdragon 835 | Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus: Snapdragon 835 OnePlus 5: Midnight Black, Slate Gray | Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus: Black, Orchid Gray, Silver, Gold and Blue.

OnePlus 5 vs OnePlus 3t: Display, Rear Camera, Selfie Camera: OnePlus 5: "5.5-inch IPS LCD (1080 x 1920 pixels)" | OnePlus 3t: "5.5-inch IPS LCD (1080 x 1920 pixels)" OnePlus 5: 16MP f/1.7 + 20MP | OnePlus 3t: 16MP f/2.0 OnePlus 5: 16MP f/2.0 | OnePlus 3t: 16MP f/2.0.

OnePlus 5 vs OnePlus 3t: Storage, Processor, Colours: OnePlus 5:6GB / 8GB RAM (64, 128GB) | OnePlus 3t: 6GBRAM (128GB) OnePlus 5: Snapdragon 835 | OnePlus 3t: Snapdragon 821 OnePlus 5: Midnight Black, Slate Gray | OnePlus 3t: Black, Gold, Grey.

OnePlus 5 vs Xiaomi Mi 6: Display, Rear Camera, Selfie Camera: OnePlus 5: "5.5-inch IPS LCD (1080 x 1920 pixels)" | Xiaomi Mi 6: 5.15 inch IPS LCD (1080 x 1920 pixels) OnePlus 5: 16MP f/1.7 + 20MP | Xiaomi Mi 6: Dual 12 MP (f/1.8 and f/2.6) OnePlus 5: 16MP f/2.0 | Xiaomi Mi 6: 8 MP.

OnePlus 5 vs Xiaomi Mi 6: Storage, Processor, Colours: OnePlus 5:6GB / 8GB RAM (64, 128GB) | Xiaomi Mi 6: 6GB RAM (64/128 GB) OnePlus 5: Snapdragon 835 | Xiaomi Mi 6: Snapdragon 835 OnePlus 5: Midnight Black, Slate Gray | Xiaomi Mi 6: Ceramic Black, Black, Blue, White.

Slide 9: OnePlus 5 vs iPhone 7 vs Samsung Galaxy S8 vs OnePlus 3t vs Xiaomi Mi 6: Battery- 3,300mAh, 2,900mAh, 3,500mAh, 3,400mAh, 3350 mAh.