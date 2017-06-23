Top News:
  3. PSLV-C38 succesfully sends 31 satellites into space; check out pics

PSLV-C38 succesfully sends 31 satellites into space; check out pics

By:
Fri June 23 2017, 1:46 pm
  • PSLV-C38, ISRO PSLV-C38 launch, ISRO, Cartosat-2 series, Cartosat-2 series satellite, satellite launch, Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, ISRO satellite, ISRO satellite launch, ISRO PSLV C38, ISRO Cartosat 2 series, ISRO Cartosat 2E, ISRO launch, ISRO India, India space agency, ISRO launch, ISRO, Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO PSLV, ISRO Cartosat, new isro launch, all about isro launch, PSLV-C38 news, isro news, isro latest launch

    ISRO's PSLV-38 today lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota carrying earth observation satellite Cartosat-2 series along with 30 co-passenger satellites of various countries weighing 955 kg. (PTI Photo)

  • PSLV-C38, ISRO PSLV-C38 launch, ISRO, Cartosat-2 series, Cartosat-2 series satellite, satellite launch, Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, ISRO satellite, ISRO satellite launch, ISRO PSLV C38, ISRO Cartosat 2 series, ISRO Cartosat 2E, ISRO launch, ISRO India, India space agency, ISRO launch, ISRO, Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO PSLV, ISRO Cartosat, new isro launch, all about isro launch, PSLV-C38 news, isro news, isro latest launch

    The co-passenger satellites includes a nano satellite designed by the Noorul Islam University in Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu and the other 29 nano satellites are from 14 countries namely Austria, Belgium, Chile, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovakia, the United Kingdom and the United States of America. (PTI Photo)

  • PSLV-C38, ISRO PSLV-C38 launch, ISRO, Cartosat-2 series, Cartosat-2 series satellite, satellite launch, Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, ISRO satellite, ISRO satellite launch, ISRO PSLV C38, ISRO Cartosat 2 series, ISRO Cartosat 2E, ISRO launch, ISRO India, India space agency, ISRO launch, ISRO, Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO PSLV, ISRO Cartosat, new isro launch, all about isro launch, PSLV-C38 news, isro news, isro latest launch

    The latest remote sensing satellite has a resolution of 0.6 metres, which means it can spot even smaller objects. (PTI Photo)

  • PSLV-C38, ISRO PSLV-C38 launch, ISRO, Cartosat-2 series, Cartosat-2 series satellite, satellite launch, Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, ISRO satellite, ISRO satellite launch, ISRO PSLV C38, ISRO Cartosat 2 series, ISRO Cartosat 2E, ISRO launch, ISRO India, India space agency, ISRO launch, ISRO, Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO PSLV, ISRO Cartosat, new isro launch, all about isro launch, PSLV-C38 news, isro news, isro latest launch

    PSLV-C38 is the 17th flight of PSLV XL configuration (with the use of solid strap-on motors). (PTI Photo)

  • PSLV-C38, ISRO PSLV-C38 launch, ISRO, Cartosat-2 series, Cartosat-2 series satellite, satellite launch, Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, ISRO satellite, ISRO satellite launch, ISRO PSLV C38, ISRO Cartosat 2 series, ISRO Cartosat 2E, ISRO launch, ISRO India, India space agency, ISRO launch, ISRO, Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO PSLV, ISRO Cartosat, new isro launch, all about isro launch, PSLV-C38 news, isro news, isro latest launch

    With the launch of the third spacecraft in the Cartosat-2 series, India's 'eye in the sky' is set to become sharper and wider. (PTI Photo)

  • PSLV-C38, ISRO PSLV-C38 launch, ISRO, Cartosat-2 series, Cartosat-2 series satellite, satellite launch, Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, ISRO satellite, ISRO satellite launch, ISRO PSLV C38, ISRO Cartosat 2 series, ISRO Cartosat 2E, ISRO launch, ISRO India, India space agency, ISRO launch, ISRO, Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO PSLV, ISRO Cartosat, new isro launch, all about isro launch, PSLV-C38 news, isro news, isro latest launch

    This is India’s 40th mission, apart from the first mission, all 39 missions have been successful. (PTI Photo)

  • PSLV-C38, ISRO PSLV-C38 launch, ISRO, Cartosat-2 series, Cartosat-2 series satellite, satellite launch, Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, ISRO satellite, ISRO satellite launch, ISRO PSLV C38, ISRO Cartosat 2 series, ISRO Cartosat 2E, ISRO launch, ISRO India, India space agency, ISRO launch, ISRO, Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO PSLV, ISRO Cartosat, new isro launch, all about isro launch, PSLV-C38 news, isro news, isro latest launch

    "PSLV is emerging as a credible launch vehicle for people because along with the access and the timeline, the frequency of the launch is excellent", said Aluru Seelin Kiran Kumar, chairman of ISRO. (PTI Photo)

  • PSLV-C38, ISRO PSLV-C38 launch, ISRO, Cartosat-2 series, Cartosat-2 series satellite, satellite launch, Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, ISRO satellite, ISRO satellite launch, ISRO PSLV C38, ISRO Cartosat 2 series, ISRO Cartosat 2E, ISRO launch, ISRO India, India space agency, ISRO launch, ISRO, Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO PSLV, ISRO Cartosat, new isro launch, all about isro launch, PSLV-C38 news, isro news, isro latest launch

    The ISRO chairman said, “The next PSLV launch is carrying a replacement satellite. The clocks of one of the first satellites have stopped functioning. So, we need to replace that. Before that, we have a communication satellite GSAT 17, getting launched on 28th of this month." (PTI Photo)

  • PSLV-C38, ISRO PSLV-C38 launch, ISRO, Cartosat-2 series, Cartosat-2 series satellite, satellite launch, Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, ISRO satellite, ISRO satellite launch, ISRO PSLV C38, ISRO Cartosat 2 series, ISRO Cartosat 2E, ISRO launch, ISRO India, India space agency, ISRO launch, ISRO, Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO PSLV, ISRO Cartosat, new isro launch, all about isro launch, PSLV-C38 news, isro news, isro latest launch

    With each PSLV launch, ISRO is trying to improve its capability in one new area, like multiple restarts, multiple orbits. (PTI Photo)

More from this section

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top