PSLV-C38 succesfully sends 31 satellites into space; check out pics
ISRO's PSLV-38 today lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota carrying earth observation satellite Cartosat-2 series along with 30 co-passenger satellites of various countries weighing 955 kg. (PTI Photo)
The co-passenger satellites includes a nano satellite designed by the Noorul Islam University in Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu and the other 29 nano satellites are from 14 countries namely Austria, Belgium, Chile, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovakia, the United Kingdom and the United States of America. (PTI Photo)
The latest remote sensing satellite has a resolution of 0.6 metres, which means it can spot even smaller objects. (PTI Photo)
PSLV-C38 is the 17th flight of PSLV XL configuration (with the use of solid strap-on motors). (PTI Photo)
With the launch of the third spacecraft in the Cartosat-2 series, India's 'eye in the sky' is set to become sharper and wider. (PTI Photo)
This is India’s 40th mission, apart from the first mission, all 39 missions have been successful. (PTI Photo)
"PSLV is emerging as a credible launch vehicle for people because along with the access and the timeline, the frequency of the launch is excellent", said Aluru Seelin Kiran Kumar, chairman of ISRO. (PTI Photo)
The ISRO chairman said, “The next PSLV launch is carrying a replacement satellite. The clocks of one of the first satellites have stopped functioning. So, we need to replace that. Before that, we have a communication satellite GSAT 17, getting launched on 28th of this month." (PTI Photo)
With each PSLV launch, ISRO is trying to improve its capability in one new area, like multiple restarts, multiple orbits. (PTI Photo)
