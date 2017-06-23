Top News:
  3. Countdown for PSLV-C38 Cartosat-2 series satellite launch starts; India’s eye in the sky to get sharper, wider

By:
Fri June 23 2017, 1:01 am
    PSLV-C38 Cartosat-2 launch: India's 'eye in the sky' is set to become sharper and wider with the launch of a third spacecraft in Cartosat-2 series -- a dedicated satellite for defence forces -- from the Sriharikota spaceport today.(ISRO/Website)

    PSLV-C38 Cartosat-2 launch: The latest remote sensing satellite slated to be launched on board PSLV-C38 in the morning has a resolution of 0.6 metres, which means it can spot even smaller objects. (ISRO/Website)

    PSLV-C38 Cartosat-2 launch: According to ISRO, the latest spacecraft is similar in configuration to earlier satellites in the series with the "objective of providing high-resolution scene specific spot imagery." (ISRO/Website)

    PSLV-C38 Cartosat-2 launch: The 28-hour countdown for the launch of Cartosat-2 series satellite along with 30 co-passenger satellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh began at 5.29 am on Thursday.(ISRO/Website)

    PSLV-C38 Cartosat-2 launch: The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, in its 40th flight (PSLV-C38), would launch the 712 kg Cartosat-2 series satellite for earth observation and 30 co-passenger satellites together weighing about 243 kg at lift-off into a 505 km polar Sun Synchronous Orbit (SSO) at 09.20 hours tomorrow, the ISRO officials said.(ISRO/Website)

