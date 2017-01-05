CES 2017: Here are the coolest gadgets unveiled at the world’s biggest tech show

LG OLED TV: It is a TV with a flexible screen which is just 4mm in width and can be hung on your wall using magnets. People have reportedly said that this 'paper-size TV' is the best looking as well as the best-performing TV ever. Plus, it's cheap. LG flagship OLED still features 4K resolution and HDR playback, usual foundations with new processing, audio, and brightness upgrades. (LG)

LeEco Smart Bike: LeEco has announced the Android-powered smart bikes which feature a 4-inch touchscreen and runs on a quad-core Snapdragon 410 processor. The bike has an aerodynamic Toray T700 carbon fibre frame, fork, seat post, handlebar and wheels. It weighs 18.5 pounds. Sensors on the bikes include GPS/GLONASS, compass, accelerometer, barometer, light level, wheel speed and crank speed. There is walky-talky in it as well. (LeEco)

Samsung Notebook Odyssey: CES 2017 saw the rise of ultimate gaming laptops. This new device by Samsung is a killer device and will appeal to hardcore fans. The initial lineup includes the Notebook Odyssey 15 and the Notebook Odyssey 17, based on the screen size. It features multicoloured keyboard lights, a bold backlit icon at the back, and angular decorative outlines surrounding the touchpad. This is Samsung's chance to explore an area which it had not ventured properly before. (Samsung)

Playstation VR: PlayStation VR is Sony's boldest and strongest push yet into virtual reality. PlayStation VR is reportedly the most comfortable though being heavy. Sony has not announced any additional VR hardware, yet. But according to reports, it plans to push its VR into something more than gaming. We just have to wait for something 'dramatic, transformational'. (Reuters)

Zenfone 3 Zoom and Zenfone AR: After a long wait, Asus has finally unveiled the ZenFone AR and ZenFone 3 Zoom at CES 2017 in Las Vegas. The interesting fact is the ZenFone AR is the world's first smartphone to run both Tango and Daydream- which is Google's own VR platform. It also features the Snapdragon 821 processor and 8GB of RAM. Meanwhile, the Zenfone 3 Zoom has a dual-camera system and a big 5,000mAh battery inside. (IE)

Toyota Concept-i concept car: The coolest autonomous car is here, and is being considered as a driverless future of robocars. Its is interesting, because Toyota is known for making regular family cars, and this launch is quite unexpected. It has placed a steering wheel, that looks a bit like a game controller. (AP)