01 / 13

It's a big good news for smartphones lovers! Online shopping major Flipkart is giving massive discounts on various smartphones. The Flipkart 2018 Mobile Bonanza Sale began on 3rd Jan. The sale is giving massive discounts on Redmi Note 4, Samsung On Nxt, Mi A1, Pixel 2, iPhone SE, Oppo F3 and others. Here is the full list:- (All photos from Flipkart's website)