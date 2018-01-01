Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection: The film stars Salman Khan and it is proving to be the biggest hit of 2017 - a Blockbuster. It has also taught a big lesson to the critics- ‘never underestimate the power of Bhaijaan’. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial is receiving a lot of love from the audience and continues to perform well at the silver screen even after ten days of its release. Not only it has created and broken records, the film is being tagged as the entertaining film of last year. Tiger Zinda Hai has managed to bag a massive amount of over Rs 250 crore so far. (IE)
1- Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection on day 10 - Salman Khan starrer has entered the Rs 250 cr club. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took Twitter and announced the earning of the movie. 31 Dec - the last day of 2017 - closes with a BIG BANG... #TigerZindaHai has a ROCKING second Sun... Biz witnesses TREMENDOUS GROWTH... [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr, Sat 14.92 cr, Sun 22.23 cr. Total: ₹ 254.75 cr. India biz. Salman Khan starrer is way ahead of what these movies managed to earn in their lifetime; check them out (IE):
2- Fukrey Returns: Released on December 9, 2017, Fukrey Returns Pulkit Samrat as Hunny, Varun Sharma as Choocha, Ali Fazal as Zafar, Manjot Singh as Lali and Richa Chadha as Bholi Punjaban, earned Rs 77.40 crore (Twitter).
3- Tumhaari Sulu: Vidya Balan-starrer Tumhari Sulu was released on November 17. Playing the role of a woman who is a mother, a homemaker by day and RJ by night, the film received positive reviews and reactions ever since its day of release and attracted the audience. Its overall box office collection was 36.13 crore.
5-Firangi: Debutant director Rajiv Dhingra’s film Firangi set in the pre-Independence era experienced a slow start. Kapil Sharma’s second big film-venture failed to meet the expectations of the audience and was one of the biggest disappointments of 2017. The film only earned Rs 10.27 crore. Salman Khan starrer had earned more than Firangi’s overall collection on opening day itself. (Twitter)
5- Aksar 2: Bollywood film Aksar 2, which released on November 8, 2017, had started off well at the box office but could not hold onto its audience for a long time. Starring Gautam Rode, Abhinav Shukla, Zareen Khan, Mohit Madaan, Gautam Rode and S Sreesanth, the movie managed to earn a mere Rs 5.6 crore. (IE)