Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection: The film stars Salman Khan and it is proving to be the biggest hit of 2017 - a Blockbuster. It has also taught a big lesson to the critics- ‘never underestimate the power of Bhaijaan’. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial is receiving a lot of love from the audience and continues to perform well at the silver screen even after ten days of its release. Not only it has created and broken records, the film is being tagged as the entertaining film of last year. Tiger Zinda Hai has managed to bag a massive amount of over Rs 250 crore so far. (IE)