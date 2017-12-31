The movies curated in the list have managed to ring cash registers worldwide and have grossed over billion dollars in collection.
02 / 11
Vin Diesel - Global Box Office: $1.6 billion: Diesel is ruling the list of top-grossing actors of the year, thanks, to the Fast and Furious franchise. The 8th instalment of Fast and the Furious has become the second-best performer in the series. Action flick XXX: The Return of Xander Cage also added to the success. (Reuters)
03 / 11
Dwayne Johnson - Global box office: $1.5 billion: Making up for the paltry numbers of Baywatch, Dwayne Johnson, stands on 2nd spot, all credit to the Fate of the Furious (8th instalment of Fast and the Furious), which earned $1.2 billion global tally. Besides, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle also added to the total. (Reuters)
04 / 11
Gal Gadot - Global box office: $1.4 billion: This newcomer grossed more than $820 million worldwide. Her eyeball-grabbing performance in Wonder Woman, is worth the numbers. Justic League also added to ther numbers. (Reuters)
05 / 11
Tom Holland - Global box office: $888 million: This newcomer made Spider-Man: Homecoming the best performing movie of the franchise, so far. Holland has set a mark. (Reuters)
06 / 11
Johnny Depp - Global box office: $1.1 billion: Captain Jack Sparrow didn't make an impact with its performance, but Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales managed to gather $800 million worldwide. His total was further boosted by Murder on the Orient Express. (Reuters)
07 / 11
John Boyega - Global box office: $815 million: Star Wars: The Last Jedi failed to make an impact, but it has managed to gather $800 million globally. Actor's roles in Kathryn Bigelow's Detroit and Dave Eggers adaptation The Circle help him to make it to the top grossers list. (Twitter)
08 / 11
Daisy Ridley - Global box office: $1.08 billion: Star Wars was a breakthrough for Ridley who amassed audience with her intergalactic adventures. She also appeared in Agatha Christie adaptation Murder on the Orient Express. (Reuters)
09 / 11
Chris Pratt- Global box office: $864 million: The actor can be seen in Guardians of the Galaxy, which helped him reach the top-grossers list. (Twitter)
10 / 11
Chris Hemsworth- Global box office: $845 million: Thor: Ragnarok gathered more than $800 million worldwide, outperforming its predecessor. (Reuters)
11 / 11
Emma Watson - Global box office: $1.3 billion: The girl who had won hearts with her performance in Harry Potter reigned in position No. 4 for her role in Disney's live-action rendition of Beauty and the Beast. (Reuters)