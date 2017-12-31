01 / 5

Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 9: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer is doing an overwhelming business not only in the domestic box office but in overseas as well. The film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, had the advantage of a four-day weekend which helped the film to earn huge moolah. The fact that it was also extensively released in 5700 screens was another big booster shot. Needless to say, theatres screening TZH were thronged by cine goers and earnings have proven the same happened even on the non-holidays. Tiger Zinda Hai might well have entered the Rs 200 cr club in the domestic market but in overseas it has crossed the Rs 300 cr mark and yes, even Rs 350 cr mark! Yes, you read that right, TZH collection has managed to jump past Rs 350 cr milestone in just eight days.