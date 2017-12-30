02 / 5

Kalakaandi: The year starts off with Saif Ali Khan starrer film in which we see him unleash his dark side. The film has been written by Akshat Verma, writer of the 2011 movie Delhi Belly. The trailer kicks off with Saif Ali Khan’s character finding that he has stomach cancer. However, that is the only low point of the trailer, what is followed is complete mayhem. The year 2017 has not been good for Saif whose film Rangoon and Chef performed miserably at the box office. Since the Delhi Belly director is back with this project, it can be considered that the film is going to be an amalgamation of fun, adventure and craziness but will it create the needful stir among the viewers? We decide that on January 12.