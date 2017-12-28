Tiger Zinda Hai has created a history in Bollywood film industry! It seems Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's blockbuster movie Tiger Zinda Hai is unstoppable at box office! TZH has crossed Rs 190 crore mark in just 6 days. Famous movie critic and biz analyst Taran Adarsh has confirmed that Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer TZH has collected Rs 190.62 crore at box office in 6 days. Not only this but it has also created 5 new Bollywood records. Here is the list:-
1st record - The movie earned Rs 33.75 crore on the first day. The collection is the highest ever for a movie releasing on a non-holiday and broke the previous record held by Aamir Khan’s Dhoom 3.
2nd record: It has created the record of fastest Rs 150 crore.
3rd record: TZH recorded the biggest ever single day collection in the history of Bollywood by earning Rs 45.53 crore nett on day three.
4th record: Tiger Zinda Hai also went on to record the highest ever three-day weekend.
5th record: TZH created the record of the biggest ever four-day extended holiday weekend.
Also, Tiger Zinda Hai is Salman Khan’s 12th film to cross Rs 100 cr mark.
Salman vs wild wolves fight is being praised a lot.
People who have watched the movie are praising Iranian actor Sajjad Delfarooz a lot.
Songs featuring Salman and Katrina are awesome!
Salman seems to have shrugged off the rough patch after the poor performance by Tubelight, which was not able to break the opening records of superstar’s previous Eid outings Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan.