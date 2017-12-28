01 / 11

Tiger Zinda Hai has created a history in Bollywood film industry! It seems Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's blockbuster movie Tiger Zinda Hai is unstoppable at box office! TZH has crossed Rs 190 crore mark in just 6 days. Famous movie critic and biz analyst Taran Adarsh has confirmed that Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer TZH has collected Rs 190.62 crore at box office in 6 days. Not only this but it has also created 5 new Bollywood records. Here is the list:-