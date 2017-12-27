Even as Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection soars and Salman Khan threatens to dethrone Baahubali 2: The Conclusion from its No. 1 spot, check out here how this non-Bollywood film became the first Indian movie to cross the Rs 500 cr mark in India alone. The film had turned into a nationwide phenomenon within three days of its release and broke all possible box-office records. Movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh on Tuesday took to Twitter and shared the data regarding benchmarks the film had set. Take a look and decide for yourself whether Tiger Zinda Hai box office collections will manage to overtake it:
Baahubali 2 box office collection: On the day 2 itself, the Prabhas and Anushka Shetty starrer crossed Rs 50 cr mark.
Baahubali 2 box office collection: On day 3 it collected Rs 100 cr.
Baahubali 2 box office collection: On day 4 it collected Rs 150 cr. On day 6 it logged the Rs 200 cr milestone.
Baahubali 2 box office collection: On Day 8, 10 and 12, the film kept breaking records by crossing collections of Rs 250 cr, Rs 300 cr and Rs 350 cr, respectively.
Baahubali 2 box office collection: The film took a major leap on day 15 and it crossed the mark of Rs 400 cr. Gradually on day 20 and 24 the film bagged Rs 450 and Rs 475 cr respectively.
Baahubali 2 box office collection: Finally on day 34 the film got into Rs 500 cr club and made history. Till date no other film could make it to the level set by this iconic film.