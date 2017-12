01 / 11

The year 2017 has been a very unconventional year where we had ample surprises coming. On one hand where films of A-listers like, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan failed to charm the audience, Judwaa 2, Badrinath ki Dulhania did surprising business at the box office. This year audiences chose to go with unconventional stories like Toilet Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Savdhan etc, they gave cliche-based Hindi movie a clear miss. Here we bring to you the top 10 highest grossers of 2017, check out the list: