01 / 6

The year 2017 saw big releases of all A-list Bollywood stars including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. The year has been a mixed bag of for the Hindi film industry in terms of success. While many movies roared at the box office, some hyped up movies failed to perform. However, regardless of their success or failure, some movies successfully managed to remain a topic of discussion on Twitter for people in general and fans in particular in 2017. So, here are the movies which were the most talked about on Twitter in 2017.