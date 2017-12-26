01 / 11

IMDb top 10 TV shows of 2017: The TV landscape has never been more expansive and 10 is surely too small a number to list all the great television shows of 2017. However, the attempt must be made as the year is fast inching towards its end. And attempting to do just that is arguably the world's best movie, TV, and celebrity content source, which is IMDb. The year was no less than a treat for the binge-watchers as on offer were great shows like Taboo, American Gods, Vikings and yes, Game of Thrones too! So, check out the top 10 shows of 2017, as per IMDb rankings: