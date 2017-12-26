01 / 6

Tiger Zinda Hai box office collections have been skyrocketing since opening day and they roared into the Rs 100 cr club in the opening weekend itself proving again why Bollywood industry is so dependent on superstar Salman Khan to ensure that all is well for it, year after year. Now, 2017 is going to end on a high for the industry. Tiger Zinda Hai collections have jumped to Rs 114.93 cr in the first 3 days and considering that Monday was Christmas and a holiday, the extended weekend will bring even more good news for Salman Khan and the filmmakers. Tiger Zinda Hai will ensure that Bhai's star is burnished even more and keeps him ruling on top of the charts for a long long time. He definitely has his fingers on the pulse of the fans and gives them what they crave for. The best part of TZH collections is the fact that movie reviewers have praised the film and thereafter, it is receiving outstanding word of mouth boost to power it further. Check out some really critical facts about Tiger Zinda Hai here. (Bollywood Hungama)