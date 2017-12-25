01 / 5

Tiger Zinda Hai has bulldozed the box-office with its weekend collection. Interestingly, it is also Salman Khan’s highest box-office collection of Friday, Saturday and Sunday. In comparison to his last three movies which are Tubelight, Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Tiger Zinda Hai has earned a massive money so far. After witnessing a rare road blockade with Kabir Khan-directed Tubelight, Salman Bhai has undoubtedly hit back at his critics with the film. In spite of skyrocketing ticket prices, nothing stopped the fans from thronging the theatres to witness Salman Bhai onscreen and this powered Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection. The movie is also touted as one of the most expensive projects from the Yash Raj Films camp. It is also being estimated that it can also be a part of the Rs 300 cr club and higher. the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif chemistry too has impressed the audience. Here are the collection for of Salman Khan’s other films (Bollywood Hungama):