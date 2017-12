03 / 12

Golmaal Again: Ajay Devgn starrer horror comedy Golmaal Again, which was released on October 20 across the globe, did splendidly well at the Box Office. The Rohit Shetty directorial had earned a lot of praise not only because of its star cast but also because of the exciting trailer, and the combination of humour and horror. It did not only put up a commendable box office fight at the Indian market, Golmaal Again also extended its money minting march in the overseas market as well.