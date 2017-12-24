05 / 5

Tiger Zinda Hai box office collections: With Christmas fast approaching, Bollywood is shining in the glow of Box Office Collection of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif latest release Tiger Zinda Hai. The film could soon become the second highest grosser of Bollywood, if things pan out the way the trends are suggesting. Even Fukrey Returns had weaved its magic with commendable figures just weeks ago. While a few movies have made it to the list, others have unfortunately lagged behind. As, Tumhari Sulu did a decent job, Firangi and Aksar 2 suffered setbacks in terms of collections. So, here we take a look at the Box Office collections of all these movies: